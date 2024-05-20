Indian 2 Box Office Battle: Kamal Haasan Leaves Kartik Aaryan's Platform, Ramming Into Sarfira - 3rd & Most Brutal Clash For Akshay Kumar In 10 Months!

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has finally locked its release date, and the film will arrive in theaters on July 12. However, this arrival might cause a lot of turbulence for Akshay Kumar’s next film, Sarfira, which is arriving in the theaters on the same date! This might be a deadly box office battle with a clear impact, creating a possible divide among the theater-going audiences.

Indian 2 Release Date Changed

Earlier, Kamal Haasan was arriving on June 14, clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan at the box office. But Emergency moved ahead due to Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, Kamal Haasan was arriving twice within 14 days with Indian 2 on June 14 and Kalki 2898 AD on June 27.

Giving Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion A Breather

Finally, Kamal Haasan has decided to arrive in theaters on July 12, giving Kartik Aaryan‘s Chandu Champion a clean slate, but leaving Chandu’s platform, he rammed into Akshay Kumar Sarfira, which releases on the same date as Indian 2!

Continuous Clashes For Akshay Kumar

In the past 10 months or so, it would be the fourth clash for Akshay Kumar. Last year, his films OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj also clashed at the box office with Gadar 2 and Thank You For Coming, respectively. Meanwhile this year, it was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office on Eid!

Most Brutal Clash Indian 2 VS Sarfira

However, Indian 2 and Sarfira battling it out at the box office might be the most brutal blow for Akshay Kumar’s number game, which is at a very concerned stage at this point in time. The actor has been literally struggling for a hit for a very long time now.

Sarfira could have been a fair chance for Akshay Kumar to make an attempt to redeem his box office position, which now clearly seems in danger as he has to focus on battling out with Indian 2 for audiences. Sarfira is an official remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Potturu. While Indian 2 is a sequel to Kamal Haasan‘s 1996 film. Hoping both films create some great records at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan’s Sequel Arrives After 28 Years, Where To Watch Ulaga Nayagan’s Part 1 In Tamil, Telugu & Hindi – Decoding Box Office Stats, Rating & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News