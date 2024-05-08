There was a lot of speculation about the release dates of the upcoming films amidst the Lok Sabha Elections. While there were no major Hindi releases, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan were ready to destroy numbers in June, and Kartik Aaryan was sandwiched in the situation along with Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency box office clash.

However, now that Indian 2‘s postponement has been postponed, Kartik might have a breather for his sports film to at least have a fair chance at the box office. Though his clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency still stays, it is a battle of the equals.

But Chandu Champion gets an opportunity of exactly 13 days till Prabhas’s beast arrives at the box office. While Kabir Khan’s film releases on June 15, Kalki 2898 AD arrives in the theaters on June 27.

Two Box Office Challenges For Kartik Aaryan

Currently, the upcoming box office star of Bollywood already has two challenges to tackle. Firstly to get the first mover advantage as he fights a battle against Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, to get a higher position in this clash. Secondly, tap the 13-day opportunity window to the fullest!

Chandu Champion’s Box Office Expectation

Currently, it is too hard to predict the future of this sports drama inspired by true events since it will be a total shape-shifting mechanism for Kartik taking a plunge from his regular rom-com avatar to a serious brooding, struggling yet inspiring hero. According to director Kabir Khan, there has been a lot since Tubelight, and a lot has changed in the audience behavior since COVID-19.

Kartik Aaryan’s Last Three Films

Kartik’s last three films at the box office were SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Shehzada and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the horror comedy turned into a blockbuster with 181.82 crore, the action film that was a remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was a flop at 32.50 crore collection. Meanwhile, the romantic drama with Kiara Advani earned well, but 80.35 crore was not enough!

When it came to romance, Kartik Aaryan was unpredictable. His only sure-shot USP at the box office is comedy. Now that he is changing gears for his upcoming films, starting with Chandu Champion, hopefully, he will discover some way to play the number game well!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

