Kalki 2898 AD Release Date: Prabhas's Film Misses A Major Chance To Amp The 1000 Crore Collection By Losing 50 Days At The Box Office?

Prabhas’s much-awaited science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD has finally decided its release date after much speculation for the longest time. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is releasing in theaters on June 20, 2024.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film that drives its inspiration from Mahabharata is expected to be a perfect blend of the past and the future with the mind-blowing premise of Lord Vishnu’s tenth incarnation, Kalki!

Kalki 2898 AD has been mounted on a huge budget of 600 crore, and the film is expected to earn more than 1000 crore at the box office. However, the release date of the film seems like the safest bet, but it could have been a little more courageous while choosing when to arrive in the theaters.

The entire month of May and early June have been left untouched by major releases for the election period and IPL. There are no major Hindi releases in these two months. The only mid-range releases are Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency!

Clearly, Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD might have lost a golden opportunity to tap into this dry spell of almost 50 days at the box office, which could have been crucial for the film. One thing is for sure: considering the massive buzz the dystopian world film is holding amongst the masses, people are bound to see the film.

Amitabh Bachchan’s character promo from the film introduces him as Ashwatthama, waiting for Lord Vishnu’s Kalki avatar, which also adds the perfect tease to the slowly building hysteria. The film has already done a pre-sales of around 750 crore with major rights. In such a case, releasing the film in Summer could have been a boost to the box office as well as an opportunity for the film to have a clear battlefield without any opponent

The only silver lining for the film currently is enough time it has got to prep before delivering the final product, and who knows, the countdown to break all the huge Baahubali records might have begun?!

