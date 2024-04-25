Bollywood is buzzing with news this week! Excel Entertainment is making a new film with the Indian Navy titled “Operation Trident,” Tamannaah Bhatia is being questioned about the IPL streaming probe, and Mrunal Thakur is sparking a conversation about egg freezing. On the business side, producers of “Manjummel Boys” are facing accusations of cheating an investor, while director Vamshi Paidipally has denied rumours of working with Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, critical acclaim is pouring in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new series “Heeramandi,” and actress Arti Singh celebrated her upcoming wedding with a beautiful beachside mehendi ceremony. Finally, Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer revealed the actor’s impressive physical transformations for his upcoming films “Animal” and “Ramayana.”

Read on!

The Indian Navy formally announced a film by Excel Entertainment, Operation Trident!

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia, announced ‘Operation Trident’ at Nausena Bhavan, New Delhi. The announcement was made in the presence of Adm R Hari Kumar CNS, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia), and Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia).

The film is based on the Indian Navy’s daring attack during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come.

Tamannaah Bhatia Summoned For Questioning In IPL Streaming Probe

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 matches on the FairPlay app, according to news agency ANI. Bhatia is expected to appear before the Cyber Cell on April 29th to record her statement.

The investigation centres on the app’s alleged violation of broadcast rights held by Viacom 18, causing them financial losses. Reports also indicate that actor Sanjay Dutt was previously summoned for questioning in the same case. However, Dutt reportedly requested a new date due to scheduling conflicts.

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her personal life, revealing she’s considering freezing her eggs. In an interview, Thakur acknowledged the challenges of navigating relationships in the film industry. “Relationships are tough,” she stated, “That’s why you need to find the right partner who understands the nature of your job.”

While discussing body positivity and societal pressures, Thakur mentioned the idea of freezing her eggs as a potential option for the future. This has sparked conversations about female agency and reproductive choices. Thakur’s openness about personal decisions highlights the growing trend of women prioritizing their careers and planning for motherhood on their own terms. Read more here:

Box Office Updates – Down South

The producers of the hit Malayalam film “Manjummel Boys” are facing cheating allegations. An investor filed a complaint against Parava Films, claiming they failed to deliver a promised share of the movie’s profits.

The investor reportedly invested ₹7 crore based on a profit-sharing agreement. However, after the film’s success, the producers allegedly backtracked on their commitment. The court has ordered action against the producers, including freezing their bank accounts. Read more here

Vamshi Paidipally Denies Talks with Shahid Kapoor for Upcoming Project

Director Vamshi Paidipally has shut down rumours of collaborating with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor for his next film. Recent reports claimed Paidipally had approached Kapoor for a pan-India project. However, the director clarified these reports are “false news.”

Paidipally remained tight-lipped about his next project, stating it’s “too early to talk about” and promising an announcement “when the time is right.”

Bhansali’s Epic ‘Heeramandi’ Premieres to Rave Reviews

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” has premiered to positive reviews. The series, which began streaming on Netflix on May 1st, takes viewers into the opulent world of Lahore’s Heera Mandi during the British Raj.

“Heeramandi” tells the story of courtesans, known as tawaifs, who navigate love, power struggles, and the fight for independence against the backdrop of a dazzling red-light district. Early reviews praise the show’s visuals, grand production design, and captivating performances by the ensemble cast, which includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha.

Critics are calling “Heeramandi” a visually stunning and emotionally rich saga that sheds light on a rarely explored chapter of Indian history.

Arti Singh Celebrates Dreamy Beachside Mehendi Ceremony

Television actress Arti Singh kickstarted her wedding festivities with a beautiful mehendi ceremony held on April 24th. Arti, who is set to marry fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25th, opted for a unique beachside location for the pre-wedding celebration.

Clad in a stunning purple sharara, Arti looked radiant as she embraced the scenic backdrop. The couple even colour-coordinated, with Dipak complementing Arti in a purple kurta and white pyjamas.

Sharing pictures on her social media, Arti expressed her joy, captioning them, “Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years!” Arti’s mehendi ceremony was a vibrant celebration filled with love, laughter, and fun.

Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer shared a before-and-after pic of the actor’s physique for “Animal” and “Ramayana.” The post highlights his dedication, showcasing a muscular build for “Animal” and a leaner, ripped physique hinting at his “Ramayana” look. Fans are excited to see both films! Read here

