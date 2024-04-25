Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Report (Day 28): Steady Collections, Strong Global Presence

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has slowed down its run at the box office. The movie has now started earning between 40 and 30 lakhs. Find out how much the film collected on its fourth Wednesday at the box office.

The movie made the most money on the fourth Sunday (Day 25) with a collection of 1.2 crore. Weekdays saw a dip in collections compared to the weekend. Friday (Day 23) and Saturday (Day 24) had decent earnings of 0.73 crore and 0.82 crore respectively, but Monday (Day 26) to Wednesday (Day 28) saw a significant drop.

On Wednesday, the movie earned 0.33 crore. Blessy’s Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life collected 3.92 crore in six days of its fourth week, bringing the total domestic collections to an estimated 82.27 crore (gross India collections are estimated at 97 crore).

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life’s international appeal is undeniable. Despite the slight decline domestically, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continues to impress on the international front. The film has garnered a total collection of 58 crore from overseas markets, contributing significantly to its global success.

Combining domestic and international earnings, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has achieved a remarkable worldwide collection of approximately 155 crore. This signifies the film’s resonance with audiences beyond geographical borders.

While the fourth-week collections saw a slight dip, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has established itself as a strong contender at the box office. Its global appeal and positive audience reception suggest that the film might continue to perform well in the coming weeks.

