Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Collection Day 27: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Challenge Manjummel Boys & 2018?

Blessy’s survival drama, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, has garnered significant attention since its release. The film’s captivating story and visuals have resonated with audiences, establishing a solid presence at the box office. Following a strong opening week, its box office trajectory has transitioned into a steadier pace in Week 4. Read further to know Aadujeevitham’s box office performance on Day 27 and its current position within the Malayalam film industry.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life opened with a bang, collecting an estimated 47 crore in its first week. This initial success demonstrated the audience’s interest in the film’s unique premise. Week two saw a natural dip, with collections settling around 21.15 crore, almost seeing a 50% drop. This trend continued in week three, with the film earning approximately 10.2 crore.

On its 27th day (4th Tuesday, April 23rd), the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starer earned an estimated 0.33 crore, pushing its total to 81.85 crore net in India. Based on its 50% weekly drop pattern, the film is projected to earn a total of 5 crore in its fourth week.

Despite the domestic slowdown, Aadujeevitham has performed remarkably well overseas. With an estimated 57.80 crore collected internationally, the film’s worldwide total is a staggering 154.38 crore (gross). This impressive figure has already secured its position as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing the legendary Pulimurugan (2016).

The top two spots, however, remain a distant dream. Manjummel Boys (2024) sits comfortably at the top with 235.16 crore gross, followed by 2018 (2023) at 181 crore gross. Given the current pace, Aadujeevitham seems unlikely to surpass these Malayalam giants.

While it might not reach the stratospheric heights of Manjummel Boys or 2018, the film has undeniably secured its place in Malayalam cinema history. The remaining days will be crucial in determining its final position and whether it can defy expectations and inch closer to the top spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 13): Fahadh Faasil’s Film Hits The 100 Crore Milestone; 4th Malayalam Film Of 2024 To Achieve This Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News