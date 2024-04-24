Fahadh Faasil is on a roll. The Malayalam superstar’s latest film, Aavesham, continues to impress at the box office, captivating audiences with its blend of action, comedy, and Faasil’s signature charisma. Keep reading to know Aavesham’s Day 13 box office collection in India.

Aavesham takes viewers on a thrilling ride with a mysterious loner at its centre, entangled in a series of hilarious and action-packed situations. This crowd-pleasing formula seems to be working wonders. The film’s strong performance is further reflected in its occupancy rate. On Tuesday, Aavesham held a decent 35.85% Malayalam occupancy rate, indicating continued audience interest.

On its thirteenth day (Tuesday, April 23rd), the film raked in an estimated 2.77 crore net in India, pushing its domestic total to a strong 49.62 crore net. With the addition of the gross collections (estimated at 58.55 crore), Aavesham has officially crossed the coveted 50 crore mark by the time you read this!

This positive trend extends beyond domestic borders. Aavesham has garnered a commendable 41 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a staggering 99.55 crore. With just a touch over 45 lakh needed to hit the 100 crore mark, Aavesham will achieve this feat within the next couple of hours.

It’s the fourth Malayalam film of 2024 to cross the 100 crore milestone, after Manjummel Boys (235+ crore), Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (154+ crore) and Premalu (132+ crore).

Here are the 7 highest-grossing Malayalam films that made it to the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 235.16 crores gross

2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross

The Goat Life (2024) – 154+ crores gross

Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross

Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross

Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross

Aavesham (2024) – 100+ crores gross

Aavesham’s success isn’t entirely unexpected. Fahadh Faasil is a box office powerhouse in Malayalam cinema. Films like Vikritimark (2022) and Malik (2021) cemented his status as a bankable star, consistently delivering critically acclaimed hits. In Aavesham, Faasil plays a mysterious loner who gets entangled in a series of hilarious and action-packed situations. Early audience reviews have praised the film’s blend of humour, action, and Faasil’s charismatic performance. With its strong momentum and positive word-of-mouth, Aavesham looks poised to become one of Fahadh Faasil’s biggest commercial successes yet.

