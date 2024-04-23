Blessy’s directorial venture, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, continues its impressive box office run. After breaking and making new records in the Malayalam film industry and strong domestic performance, the film has crossed its production cost and is now marching towards profitability. Read on!

Aadujeevitham, based on the bestselling novel of the same name, follows Najeeb (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a Kerala labourer who travels to Saudi Arabia for a better life. However, his dreams turn into a nightmare when he’s forced into slavery as a goat herder in the unforgiving desert. Critics have hailed the film for its powerful portrayal of human resilience, Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s career-defining performance, and Blessy’s masterful direction in crafting a poignant and unforgettable story.

The movie collected approximately 0.42 crore on its 26th day (4th Monday). Despite a slight dip on weekdays, Aadujeevitham’s total domestic collection has climbed to 81.52 crore net, translating to a gross collection of approximately 96 crore within India. This consistent performance indicates the film’s hold on the domestic audience, particularly after its recent historic feat of shattering the lifetime collection record of Baahubali 2 in Kerala.

Overseas Market Continues to Contribute

Aadujeevitham’s international appeal remains a significant factor in its global success. The film has garnered 57.8 crore from overseas markets, showcasing its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide. This impressive overseas collection, coupled with the strong domestic performance, has propelled the film’s global total to a staggering 153.80 crore.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life Marching Towards Profits

With a reported making cost of 80 crore, Aadujeevitham has successfully recovered its investment after its impressive box office run. This means that any further earnings will translate directly into profits for the production companies.

Can Aadujeevitham Rewrite Records?

While the film’s pace has slowed slightly on weekdays, its overall performance remains commendable. With its current trajectory, Aadujeevitham has the potential to challenge existing box office records. Whether it can achieve this feat depends on how well it maintains audience interest in the coming weeks.

Regardless of its ultimate domestic haul, Aadujeevitham has already secured its place as a major box office success. The film’s global reach and record-breaking run in Kerala solidify its position as a crowd-pleaser. Directed by Blessy and produced by Alta Global Media, Jet Media Production, and Visual Romance Image Makers, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, starring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Shobha Mohan, has undoubtedly established itself as a remarkable cinematic achievement.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

