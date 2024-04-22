Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Collection Day 25: Earns 150 Cr+; Becomes 3rd Highest Mollywood Grosser After Manjummel Boys & 2018

Blessy’s directorial venture, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, has been on a record-breaking spree since its release. The film has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also become a box office juggernaut. Read more to know the Mollywood films’s box office collections (worldwide) after 25 days.

Domestically, Aadujeevitham has defied expectations. After a strong opening week of 47 crore, the film has shown remarkable consistency throughout its run. While the fourth weekend occupancy might suggest a slight dip, the total domestic collection currently stands at a fantastic 81.20 crore.

The movie earned 0.73 crore on its fourth Friday, followed by 0.82 crore on Saturday. It had a significant jump on the fourth Sunday, making 1.30 crore, as per early estimates. Adding another feather to its cap, Aadujeevitham recently achieved a historic feat in Kerala. On its 25th day, the film shattered the lifetime collection record of Baahubali 2, solidifying its position as a crowd-pleaser in its home state.

Aadujeevitham’s success story isn’t limited to domestic borders. The film’s powerful narrative and captivating performances have resonated with audiences worldwide, contributing a significant 56.5 crore to its global total. This international appeal has propelled the film to a staggering 152.31 crore in just 25 days. (Note: Final Overseas Collections Are Awaited)

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Lie Joining Mollywood’s Elite

With its global gross, Aadujeevitham has etched its name in Mollywood’s history. The film now stands as only the third Malayalam title to reach the coveted 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Only two movies have crossed the milestone of grossing over 235+ crores and 180 crores worldwide, respectively – these two movies are Manjummel Boys and 2018.

Joining the ranks of Mollywood giants like Manjummel Boys and 2018, Aadujeevitham has cemented its place as a global cinematic phenomenon.

With its current momentum, record-breaking achievements, and status as a global box office force, Aadujeevitham has the potential to rewrite box office history. Whether the film can maintain its domestic success and challenge the top spots remains to be seen. Strategic marketing efforts and continued positive word-of-mouth could propel this cinematic marvel towards even greater heights.

