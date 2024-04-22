Do Aur Do Pyaar was stable on Sunday as 1.35 crore came in. This is a bit of an increment over Saturday collections of 1.28 crore, though a higher growth that would have taken the film past the 1.50-1.75 crore range would have been even better.

The film is running at the selected count of screens and shows because Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan still have maximum showcasing. For Do Aur Do Pyaar to challenge that further, it needs to keep demonstrating even better occupancy at the screens where it’s already playing so that collections from Monday onwards also keep the momentum going. Looking at the trend so far, it could well turn out to be the case, and hopefully, Bollywood will have something to look forward to for the next few weeks.

The film is, in fact, following a trajectory similar to that of Laapataa Ladies. The Aamir Khan production had collected 0.75 crore on its opening day and then had a weekend of 3.75 crores. Now Do Aur Do Pyaar too started with 0.81 crore, and its weekend stands at 3.43 crores. With open weeks ahead, this Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer has potential to do better.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

