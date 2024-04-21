Vidya Balan is currently enjoying the appreciation she is receiving for her recently released movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz. The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics. It’s the first theatrical release of 2024 for the talented actress.

After quite some time, Vidya is back on the big screen with a movie. The actress has been quite candid during the promotion of her new film. In several interviews, the Sherni actress has got candid about several incidents in the past that she had to face with directors or producers.

A Producer Judged Vidya Balan For Her Appearance

In an interview with Indian Express, Vidya Balan opened up about how a producer judged her for her appearance earlier in her career. The Do Aur Do Pyaar actress revealed, “We sat with the producer, and he said, ‘Just look at her, does she look like a heroine from any angle?’ I think that comment about my appearance was very damaging. For about six months, I didn’t have the guts to look at myself in the mirror.”

A few years later, Vidya Balan bumped into the same producer at the airport after the release of Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The producer wanted to sign her for his big movie at that time. Vidya told the producer, “Sure. This is my manager’s number. You can speak to her.”

Vidya In Lage Raho Munna Bhai Song

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan is back in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise after 17 years. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also stars Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. The film will hit the theatres during Diwali 2024.

