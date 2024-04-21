Veteran celebrities have sparked a debate over live-in relationships. Zeenat Aman first advised her fans to live together with their partners before involving the government and their families. Mumtaz brutally slammed her opinions, and Saira Banu picked the same side. In a recent post, Mukesh Khanna, who agrees with the duo, has been mocked by Soni Razdan. Scroll below for all the details!

Soni Razdan is the mother of Alia Bhatt. As most know, the Highway actress lived with her now-husband Ranbir Kapoor before they married in April 2022. In fact, they tied the knot on the balcony of the same house, which fans thought was adorable.

What Mukesh Khanna had said about live-in relationships

In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna stated live-in relationships are not recognized in our culture. He added, “Just imagine if a boy and a girl live with each other like husband and wife before marriage, and they do not get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them. Those who are saying such things should think before speaking.” His reaction seemed to be an indirect dig at Zeenat Aman.

Soni Razdan is now mocking the reaction by Mukesh Khanna. She trolled the Shaktimaan actor on her Twitter/X post that read, “Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles”

Her reaction left netizens divided. While many agreed with her thoughts, others slammed her for trying to welcome Westernization to the country.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles ☺️ https://t.co/EAHKv8trmo — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 20, 2024

What Saira Banu and Mumtaz had said about live-in relationships

Mumtaz had brutally bashed Zeenat Aman for her Instagram post endorsing live-in relationships. She claimed the Don actress was trying to sound like a “cool aunty” and called her marriage with Mazhar Khan a “living hell.”

On the other hand, Saira Banu said she was not aware of the feud but is definitely not someone who will support the idea of couples staying together before their marriage.

