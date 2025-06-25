Karate Kid: Legends is performing decently at the box office and will soon hit a major milestone worldwide. The movie is just a whisker away from hitting the $50 million mark at the North American box office. Jackie Chan’s film received mixed negative reviews, and this has also affected its box office collection. Keep scrolling for more.

It introduces Ben Wang as the main lead and is the sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise. It is a continuation of The Karate Kid and the TV series Cobra Kai. The critics gave it just 51% on the Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, but the audience gave it an amazing 91%. The viewers say, “With fun choreography that blends Kung Fu and Karate and a moving story that weaves the old and the new, it makes for a winning entry in the franchise.”

How much has the film collected at the North American box office after 25 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Karate Kids: Legends, starring Jackie Chan, collected just $270K this Monday. The movie collected $2.3 million on its fourth weekend in North America, losing 1,002 theaters and declining by 55.1% from last weekend. Therefore, the movie has hit the $49.6 million cume in North America. The film will hit the $50 million mark domestically.

Set to cross the $100 million milestone!

Jackie Chan’s film is also feeling the pressure of multiple releases in foreign markets. Thus, it has collected $48.8 million so far and counting at the overseas box office. Allied to the $49.6 million domestic gross, the worldwide total has hit the $98.4 million mark. It is less than $3 million away from hitting its first major worldwide milestone. It is on track to cross the $100 million mark soon.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $49.6 million

International – $48.8 million

Worldwide – $98.4 million

More about the film

The story follows a young kung fu prodigy named Li Fong, who relocates to New York. After that, he attracts the attention of a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Karate Kid: Legends was released in North America on May 30.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ballerina Worldwide Box Office: Ana de Armas’ Film Needs $95M+ More To Avoid The Flop Label?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News