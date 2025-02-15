Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ has reached its epic conclusion, leaving fans emotional and overwhelmed by its powerful finale. The final episodes, released on February 13, brought seven years of storytelling to a heartfelt and satisfying close.

Cobra Kai’s Shocking Twists and Emotional Moments

The final season already delivered a gut punch with Kwon Jae-Sung’s shocking death during the Sekai Taikai tournament, but the latest batch of episodes took the heartbreak even further, revealing each character’s aftermath.

Samantha and Miguel prepare for a long-distance relationship as she settles in Japan while he heads to Stanford. At the same time, Tori and Robbie embrace life as professional fighters, traveling and showcasing their skills.

COBRA KAI NEVER DIES pic.twitter.com/8HmYQ6tBxc — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2025

Other fan favorites also saw major developments, such as Demetri and Eli leave for Caltech. At the same time, Kim Da-Eun takes over her own dojo alongside Chozen, whose arrival hints at a blossoming romance.

However, the most satisfying ending comes with Johnny and Daniel, who decide to run Cobra Kai together, blending their two philosophies to bring the show full circle.

Full Circle 🥹#CobraKai #CobraKaiSeason6Part3 pic.twitter.com/rhnq1ywcbR — Popplayzz (@Popplayzz1) February 13, 2025

Fans React to the Heartfelt Finale of Cobra Kai

The emotional weight of the series finale left fans in tears, with many taking to social media to express their reactions.

One fan wrote on X, “@CobraKaiSeries lost for words. This last part to the most badass show ever was nothing short of absolutely amazing. had tears in my eyes in that last episode… Haven’t You Heard? Cobra Kai. Never Dies.”

The final part of #CobraKai sticks the fucking landing. The whole duration of these episodes I kept thinking, “Why is this karate show making me cry?” And that’s a testament to how well the characters and their story arcs were handled. Cobra Kai really never dies. pic.twitter.com/o1VUS2l1x7 — Metalcore Nerds (@MetalcoreNerds) February 13, 2025

Another posted, “OMG! Cobra Kai made me cry and celebrate all at once at the end—what an absolute masterpiece of an episode!”

OMG! Season 6 Episode 13 of Cobra Kai made me cry and celebrate all at the same time at the end – what an absolute masterpiece of an episode! pic.twitter.com/YljZoF82aw — Stef The Alter Nerd (@StefAlterNerd) February 13, 2025

“Okay I watched the first three episodes of the new batch of Cobra Kai,” added one. “I legitimately believe that they are wrapping everything up beautifully. Reese *finally* getting his redemption and apologizing to Johnny, and these two big strong men who are usually so closed off crying and hugging each other. It’s beautiful. I also like Miguel and Johnny going back to Cobra Kai for the final match!”

Another simply wrote, “Bawling my eyes out at Cobra Kai last ep.”

