Park Bo Gum is embarking on a new and exciting venture. Ahead of his upcoming drama release, it has been confirmed that the actor will take over The Seasons as its new host. The current MC, Lee Young Ji, will soon film her last episode. Following that, the Reply 1988 actor will make an exciting debut on The Seasons.

On February 14, Star News first reported that Park Bo Gum would be the new host of the kBS2 late-night music talk show. According to the outlet, the production is currently finalizing the guest list and filming schedule with the goal of premiering the new season next month. Shortly after, KBS2 confirmed the exciting news: “Park Bo Gum will be the new MC of ‘The Seasons,’ following Lee Young Ji.” However, they didn’t confirm the filming and broadcasting plans, emphasizing that the schedule is yet to be finalized.

The production added that the subtitle for the upcoming season is also yet to be decided. Since The Seasons first premiered on February 5, 2023, there have been different hosts with different subtitles. The first part was named The Seasons: Jay Park’s Drive and the latest was called The Seasons: Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow. With the exciting news of Park Bo Gum’s takeover, fans are now eagerly looking forward to the subtitle for season 7.

KBS 2TV's 'The Seasons' CP Park Seok-hyung:

Meanwhile, the current host, Lee Young Ji, will bid farewell on February 18 with a final recording. As Park Bo Gum steps in, it will be the first time an actor will host the music talk show since its premiere. The Reply 1988 star is known for his musical skills and has released several songs. Fans can look forward to his unique presentation in the upcoming part of The Seasons.

In 2024, Park Bo Gum appeared on The Seasons: Artist with Zico alongside his Wonderland co-star Bae Suzy. The duo performed a duet, earning loud cheers from the audience. Meanwhile, he will debut as the 7th host of The Seasons. The rotating lineup of previous MCs includes Jay Park, Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, AKMU, Lee Hyoru, Zico, and Lee Young Ji.

On the work front, Park Bo Gum is gearing up for his upcoming Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines. In this slice-of-life romance drama, he will co-star IU, narrating a heart-touching saga of love and life. The series is set to premiere on March 7. The K-drama heartthrob is also set to appear in another drama this year, Good Boy. He will act alongside Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, and other talents in this youth action show. The tentative premiere schedule for Good Boy is set for the second half of this year.

While you wait for his upcoming dramas and The Seasons, you can get to know Park Bo Gum through his past works. The actor is best known for Reply 1988, Record of Youth, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter, and more popular works.

