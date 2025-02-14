Woo Do Hwan, best known for his role in Bloodhounds, is gearing up for his highly anticipated OTT comeback. According to the latest reports, he has been cast in the upcoming series Made in Korea, set in the 1970s. Do Hwan will share a special connection with Hyun Bin in this upcoming work, joining actor Jung Woo Sung and director Woo Min Ho.

On February 13, Korean media outlet JTBC News reported that Woo Do Hwan is joining the cast lineup of Made in Korea. According to the report, he is already filming for the series. The actor will reportedly play Hyun Bin’s brother. More details about his character will be revealed soon.

Woo Do Hwan is known for taking on versatile and challenging roles, so his addition to the cast lineup of this upcoming Disney+ show is raising much expectation. At the same time, fans are eager to witness his on-screen equation with actors like Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung.

Having majored in performance and film, Woo Do Hwan became interested in acting in the 2010s. He kickstarted his career with a guest role in Come, Come, Absolutely Come (2013). In the following years, he explored minor roles in works like Shut Up: Flower Boy Band, Dramaworld, Sweet Stranger and Me before finally landing his major role in Save Me (2017).

He achieved widespread fame for his performance in this drama and continued to build on it with popular works like Mad Dog (2017), Tempted (2018), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), Joseon Attorney: A Morality (2023), Bloodhounds (2023), Mr. Plankton (2024), and more.

Do Hwan is currency gearing up to reprise his role in the upcoming season 2 of Bloodhounds. He is also expected to make a guest appearance in Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah’s forthcoming drama Knock Off.

Amid his busy schedule, Woo Do Hwan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his performance in Made in Korea. This Disney+ series is a political action thriller set in the 1970s. The country was grappling with social and economic turmoils at the time. Amid the turbulent climate, a man named Baek Ki Tae pursues extreme lengths to satisfy his thirst for wealth and power.

Hyun Bin, the popular K-drama heartthrob who recently won hearts with his performance in Harbin, will play the lead role in Made in Korea. Jung Woo Sung will play Jung Gun Young, a relentless prosecutor who tries to stop him. In addition to this deadly duo, the confirmed cast includes Jung Sung Il, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Soo, and Won Ji An.

Director Woo Min Ho, who is celebrated for acclaimed works like Harbin, Inside Men, and The Man Standing Next, is helming the series. The first season of Made in Korea is expected to premiere on Disney+ this year. It has also been reported that the second season is in the works simultaneously, further raising anticipation.

