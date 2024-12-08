The South Korean film industry has repeatedly delivered good historical fiction stories. The themes are often about patriotism, valor, freedom struggle, etc. These movies familiarise viewers with the country’s history and transport them to a time when things were starkly different from the present. Actors in the South Korean industry have been well-noted for their roles in period dramas.

Hyun Bin is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Korean film industry. He is known for roles in dramas and movies like Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden, The Negotiator, Confidential Assignment 1 & 2, and The Point Men. Now he is set to return to the screen after pausing Crash Landing on You. He will be seen as the lead in the upcoming historical fiction period drama Harbin. Woo Min Ho, known for movies like Inside Men and The Drug King, will be directing this film.

What is the plot of Harbin?

Harbin is a historical spy thriller set in 1909. It tells the story of Ahn Jung Geun, a Korean national fighting against Japanese colonization. After most of his troops die during their recent attack on the Japanese, Jung Geun’s authority and loyalty are challenged. To redeem himself, he takes it upon himself to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, the Japanese Prime Minister. The film’s main action occurs at and around the Harbin railway station, hence the film’s name.

Cast of Harbin

In addition to Hyun Bin as Ahn Jung Geun, the movie also features an ensemble cast consisting of Park Jeong-min as Woo Deok-sun, Jo Woo Jin as Kim Sang Hyun, Jeon Yeo Been as Ms. Gong, Park Hoon as Tatsuo Mori, Yoo Jae Myung as Choi Jae Hyung, Lily Franky as Itō Hirobumi, Lee Dong Wook as Lee Chang Seop. The film’s makers recently released stills featuring Lee Dong Wook. His character, Chang Seop, is a freedom fighter like Jung Geun, but he does not see eye to eye with Jung Geun.

When is Hyun Bin’s Harbin releasing?

Harbin premiered on September 8, 2024, in the Gala program of the Toronto International Film Festival. Harbin is slated to release in South Korea on December 25, 2024.

Is Hyun Bin’s Harbin based on a true story?

Yes, Harbin is based on a true story. Ahn Jung Geun was a real-life freedom fighter who assassinated Itō Hirobumi, the then-Japanese Prime Minister. Harbin is also located in present-day China.

Harbin is Hyun Bin’s comeback to the screens after the hit Netflix romance drama Crash Landing on You alongside his now wife, Son Ye Jin. This also marks the actor’s return to the historical period fiction genre after “The Fatal Encounter.” The actor is also expected to appear on Yoo Quiz’s Block, a reality talk show. Considering how private Hyun Bin is, seeing him get candid about his life on and off-screen will be interesting. This appearance will also mark his return to talk shows after 11 years.

