It is well known that BTS is a highly famous and critically acclaimed K-pop Band. They have changed the face of Korean music and opened a new era for K-pop. Meanwhile, we also know that the seven members have a powerful familial bond and friendship, often making them very candid with each other. This is the same reason that J Hope once suggested a very interesting thing to SUGA. Our own ‘Sunshine’ Hope suggested that Min Yoongi could act in a famous K Drama!

J-Hope Suggested Suga To Act In Sky Castle

Jung Hoseok was once appalled at Suga’s betrayal! Do not worry because this was in an episode of RUN BTS, a web series with fun content by the band on YouTube. During episodes 79 and 80, the members were trying to find cards hidden all across the Lotte duty-free Store in Seoul.

After the show ended, all the members sat together and waited for the results to see who was the winner. They also had to guess who the winner might have been among the seven of them. If they guessed right, they could win. Interestingly, everyone was shocked because while the BTS members are best of friends, they also get hilariously competitive in games.

During the game, each member lied to the other, saying that they had a few paper hearts and did not preview the real numbers. However, J-Hope was the most shocked when Suga lied that he had 6 hearts. He even called the Base Line rapper a fraud. So, after the Haegum singer’s lies came to light, J-Hope told SUGA, “You should act now,” and suggested that he audition for SKY Castle.

SKY Castle is one of the highest-rated and grossing Korean dramas of recent times. It is noted for its thrilling storyline, which involves people betraying each other for personal gains. It wouldn’t be bad if the famous rapper later decided to debut as a K drama actor!

