Suga, aka Min Yoongi, is one of the best rappers in the K-pop world and is from BTS. The seven-member boy band paved the way for so many new things in K-pop that everyone knows who Suga is by now. But do you know that he actually married a fan once?

This happened a long time ago during a VLive, when the world-famous rapper graciously accepted a fan’s (ARMY) marriage proposal contract. Let’s dive deep into the details and see what happened.

BTS Suga Accepts A Proposal That Starts A Trend

Suga accepted a proposal during a solo VLive video in 2021 while interacting with his fans. One fan had commented that she wanted to marry him. While the courageous girl asked for his hand in marriage, he had one condition: the paperwork would be handled in his country of South Korea.

To his astonishment, the girl was pretty determined and even got a chance to meet him at a fan event. She continued with the proposal and presented him with a ‘marriage contract.’ In a playful gesture, Suga then ‘accepted’ the proposal and drew a heart in the place of his signature. The lucky fan even shared the picture of the contract on social media!

The saga did not end here because the rapper’s soft and generous side caught on to the fans, which led to ARMYs starting a trend!

Whenever the BTS members or even Suga alone came online to VLive, fans would instantly leave one comment-“Yoongi marry me.”

The trend became an inside joke for the whole fandom and the band. The group even had a live session in 2021, during which all of them burst out laughing at these comments. What is more funny is that when Suga is not even married in real life, ARMYs continue to comment the same and even playfully address him and other members like Jungkook or Taehyung as ‘husbands.’

This throwback clearly shows the affection between fans (aka ARMYs) and BTS! Did you know about this adorable story before? Tell us in the comments below.

