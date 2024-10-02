Kunpimook Bhuwakul, popularly known as BamBam, is a Thai singer and rapper. He is part of the K-pop boy group GOT7. After the group parted ways with JYP Entertainment, they decided to stay together and continue their activities. However, in the meantime, the members also decided to focus more on their solo activities.

Thereafter, BamBam joined Abyss Company. On August 8, 2024, BamBam released his new solo EP, “Bamesis.” This EP contains five tracks, each diverse from the last. The EP gives a great insight into BamBam’s versatility and forthcoming plans.

BamBam makes cryptic social media posts, leaving fans worried

BamBam is one of the most jovial K-pop idols. He is always making time to have fun and enjoy any activity he pursues. His appearances on variety and reality TV shows are some of his fan-favorite moments. But even this jovial persona can face some trouble and struggle.

BamBam, who recently visited Toronto as a part of his “Bamesis” World Tour, took to X and posted a bunch of cryptic tweets. On September 23, he posted a tweet apologizing to his fans for being “so negative and sensitive.” He continued that he would take some time to come back as “a positive bam bam” and wished his fans happiness and love.

the past 2weeks i want to say sorry for being so negative and sensitive i will take sometimes off for myself

and will comeback as a positive bambam again hope everyone reading this post always be happy and surrounded with love take care💚❤️🖤 — BamBam🚩 (@BamBam1A) September 23, 2024

On September 29, he wished his fans a good night, and shortly after in the same tweet, he wrote “People around me is the reason I am dying.”

i hope you have good night — BamBam🚩 (@BamBam1A) September 29, 2024

On Instagram, he posted stories with the words, “I just want to sleep and don’t wake up/so I can finally rest.” Then came another story with the words, “I’ll be gone for good/2025.” These words sparked a frenzy among the fans because these words hint at possible self-harm.

Fans poured in with immediate love and support for the GOT7 rapper. Not only I-GOT7, aka Aghase (GOT7’s fans), but all K-pop fans poured in with encouraging messages for the artist.

Rest.

Recover.

Come back stronger. Prioritize your physical & mental health. We are just here for you, @BamBam1A. 💚 — ONE AHGASE GOT7 (@OneAhgaseGOT7) October 1, 2024

"Oh but what about the GOT7 comeback" I'd rather miss out on a comeback for several years than lose bambam to his mental problems. Nothing is more important than the health of my loved ones. — Marie (@lunijin) October 1, 2024

On October 1, his fellow GOT7 member and soloist Jackson Wang shared a few words of encouragement and support on X. BamBam posted Justin Bieber’s song “Changes,” hinting at his current mental health status. Jackson told BamBam not to take anything negatively. He encouraged BamBam to make the choices he wanted. He also said that BamBam’s audience loves him because of him (BamBam) and not because of anything else.

People closely around us specially the industry.

The only thing they care about is living their life like you are living urs.

Different intentions.

It’s facts, it’s reality. We all go through it, just different aspects. Dont take it negatively,

Sometimes just gotta be more… — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) October 1, 2024

Mental health issues are something that Jackson Wang has dealt with himself. During and after the making of his album “MagicMan,” Jackson often took to social media to update his fans about his mental health and encourage fans to take care of their mental health too. “Nunu Nana” hitmaker Jessi also came forward to support BamBam and dropped a supporting comment on his latest Instagram post.

K-pop artists and anyone in the spotlight often deal with a lot of pressure, stress, and anxiety. Their mental health issues often go unchecked and unvoiced, leading to unfortunate events. Artists are beginning to give voice to their concerns and create a safe space for themselves and their fans to discuss mental health issues without any judgment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 뱀뱀 BamBam (@bambamxabyss)

BamBam’s upcoming activities

Currently, GOT7‘s BamBam is on a world tour as a part of promotions for his solo debut EP “Bamesis.” The singer’s next stop on the tour is Thailand. He was spotted at the airport on October 1, and fans were relieved to see him. Fans heaved a sigh of relief after seeing him greeting them and preparing for these upcoming activities.

After visiting a few more places, including Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, BamBam will visit India in December.

Must Read: Did You Know? James Cameron Was Never Interested In Making Titanic, Did It For Selfish Reasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News