K-pop idols are not only known for their infectious music and captivating performance, but some idols have also showcased their acting skills. The South Korean music industry has numerous faces who have turned out to be stellar actors.

Bae Suzy and IU are some of the names who debuted in the industry as K-pop idols and later they cemented a prominent space in the movie industry. Rowoon and Suho are some other names on the list. We have discussed their career transitions in detail below.

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy, the K-pop idol who became an actress, debuted in the K-pop industry with Miss A in 2010. Suzy is also known as the Nation’s First Love due to her innocent and next-girl image.

In 2009, Bae Suzy joined the Korean entertainment industry as a trainee under JYP Entertainment and debuted a year later with the girl group Miss A. Suzy continued her musical career until the group’s disbandment in 2017.

With Dream High, a popular K drama, Bae Suzy debuted her acting career in 2011. Her on-screen chemistry with Kim Soo-hyun captivated the audience. Her performance earned her the Best New Actress award and the Best Couple award with Kim at the KBS Drama Awards that year.

In Architecture 101, Suzy played the role of the younger version of Yang Seo-Yeon and it was her movie debut. Later this year, she appeared in Big, a romantic comedy, along with Gong Yoo and Lee Min-jung. In 2024, she was featured in Wonderland, a sci-fi romantic movie.

IU

Originally known as Lee Ji-Eun, Iu began her career as a singer and songwriter. As South Korea’s one of the influential stars, IU has established herself as an actress, providing a strong presence in both fields.

She debuted in 2008 with her single track Lost Child and later she offered several other songs like Lilac, Moon, Eight, Strawberry Moon, and Celebrity, marking her prominent presence in the music industry. In 2023, this K-pop idol collaborated with BTS Suga on People Pt., which topped the Billboard Digital Song Sales. Her latest single Love Wins All became number 1 at Melon.

She debuted in the Korean film industry in 2011 in Dream High along with Bae Suzy, Kim Soo-hyun, Ok Taec-yeon, etc. Later, she garnered appreciation from the avid movie buffs for her role in You Are the Best, released in 2013. IU continued to gain recognition with standout performances in popular K-dramas such as The Producers (2015), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), My Mister (2018), and Hotel del Luna (2019).

Rowoon

Kim Seok-woo, also known as Rowoon, debuted in 2016 as a member of the boys group SF9. Known for his captivating looks and engaging personality, Rowoon quickly became a sought-after model and actor. With School 2017, he stepped into the acting world in 2017 and continued to build his portfolio with roles in About Time and Where Stars Land in 2018.

In 2019, with Extraordinary You he got his breakout role as the series became a hit. He played Ha-roo, a character helping the protagonist break free from a webtoon’s confines. This role earned him the Best New Actor award at the MBC Drama Awards. He continued to showcase his versatility in She Would Never Know, The King’s Affection, and the fantasy drama Tomorrow, where he played a grim reaper helping to prevent suicides.

In 2023, Rowoon starred in Destined With You, playing a lawyer cursed for centuries. He is also set to appear in The Matchmakers. His dedication and evolving acting skills have made him a rising star in the K-drama industry, earning accolades and a massive fan following.

Suho

Kim Jun-Myeon, also known as Suho, introduced himself as a significant idol in K-pop. He was the leader of the K-pop group EXO. In 2013, his voice role as Bernard in Saving Santa helped him to garner appreciation.

In 2016, his debut film One Way Trip earned him a nomination for the Most Popular Actor at the Baeksang Art Awards. In the following years, his lead role in The Universe’s Star, an MBC drama, helped him attract critical acclaim. His other notable works are Rich Man, Behind Your Touch, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramum, etc.

In 2024, Suho’s latest release, Missing Crown Prince is another masterpiece of the K-pop idol cum actor, solidifying his versatility in the acting world.

Choi Soo-Young

Choi Soo-Young began her singing career at an early age after being selected by SM Casting System in 2000. In 2002, She became the finalist for the Japan-Korea Ultra Duo Audition and went to Japan for Route θ. After releasing three singles, the duo was disbanded in 2003.

In 2007, she joined Girls’ Generation as the lead rapper. She attracted a lot of eyeballs with her exceptional dance moves. Apart from singing, she collaborated with The Boys for songwriting.

Her acting career began in 2008 with the film Hello SchoolGirl. Later she acted in several dramas and movies like Unstoppable Marriage, Paradise Ranch, The Third Hospital, etc.

