We have heard of children loving their parents and gifting them lavish things. But what you are about to see can go in the top 10 most expensive ways to spoil your parents! K-pop band Seventeen’s Kim Mingyu just raised the bar to the highest point by giving his family 500 Million KRW as a present on Parent’s Day!

This generous amount can buy a lavish apartment or an island in some countries! This news came from the massively talented K-pop idol himself during an episode of Going Seventeen on their YouTube channel. Let’s see how the other 12 members compelled him to give the secret!

Mingyu shyly exposes his generous present to his parents

The mind-boggling revelation came during episode 108 of Going Seventeen. The team was choosing a class president, and each member was asked different questions to show if they had leadership qualities. During Mingyu’s turn, his friend and bandmate Hoshi asked him what he had gifted his family for Parent’s Day. The singer and dancer shyly admitted the secret, showing five fingers to other band members. The other members of the K-pop band were left astounded and could not keep their cool. DK, aka Dokeyom, who is in the vocal unit of the group, was so impressed that he even asked if he could become Mingyu’s mother for a day.

Mingyu shared that he divided the amount equally between his parents, showing his respect and love for his family. He has previously shown a lot of affection for his younger sister as well. The talented singer who spoke at the UN has revealed that he has a very loving and cordial relationship with his younger sibling on many occasions. Some fans even speculated that Mingyu was so rich and gave such a huge amount of cash to his parents that it could not even be surpassed by big entertainment companies.

They talked about YG Entertainment, which earned 300 Million KRW in the last quarter. Seventeen is a huge commercial success with its international fans and worldwide concerts, so it is not a surprise that Mingyu presented his parents with this gift!

What do you think of this new info? Do you see the idol in a new light? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Here’s Everything To Know About South Korean Star Ma Dong-Seok, Who’s Reportedly Prabhas’ Co-Star In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film Spirit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News