The K-pop industry has surely taken the world by storm and many idols are giving away major hits with every passing day. SEVENTEEN’s youngest member Dino is the latest one who has embarked upon his individual career and has released his debut solo mixtape, Wait. Not just the mixtape, but the singer also released its intriguing music video and fans are already hooked. Scroll down to learn how they are reacting to it.

Dino, whose real name is Lee Chan, is the youngest member, aka Maknae, of SEVENTEEN. In 2012, he officially became a trainee of Pledis Entertainment and three years later, he made his debut as a part of the boy band. The band also consists of S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Jun, Woozi, Mingyu, DK, The8, Vernon, and Seungkwan.

The 24-year-old is among the most talented K-pop idols in the world. He took the internet by storm as, earlier this month, he released the teaser of his most-anticipated mixtape, Wait. Now, the wait is over as SEVENTEEN’s Dino recently released his debut mixtape along with a music video.

The singer also contributed as a lyricist and composer for the video which has been trending for a while now. Wait MV features Dino in a whole new avatar as he asks his lover not to make him wait to fall completely in love.

Throughout the music video, Dino has flaunted his excellent style game and worn some stunning outfits. He is as charming as ever and his charismatic aura can be felt in the video. Dino also put his extraordinary dancing skills on the forefront and left everyone is awe of his talent.

Watch the MV here on YouTube:

Fans cannot keep calm and are showering Dino with their love. K-pop fans from around the world have reacted to the music video and praised the talented singer. A netizen wrote, “will always be in awe on how talented Dino is. He doesn’t get enough credit and appreciation so I’m happy that he’s finally getting to showcase his talent more with this mixtape. The performance video is also soooo addicting! I love Wait so much,” while another penned, “Wait was such a good song. Like even the dancing was sooo good on the MV I loved it a lot, especially the beats.”

“Dino’s love to music literally shows, the mv, the vibe of the song, the vocals, the outfit, the visuals, the choreography, and everything else is just perfect. Dino we are so proud of you,” wrote a third one.

On the other hand, Dino also contributed the track Icarus to the soundtrack of the hit K-drama Castaway Diva. He received a lot of love for the same.

