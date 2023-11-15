Apart from BTS, BLACKPINK, SF9, 2PM, and other popular K-pop bands, SEVENTEEN is another band that has a massive fanbase and popularity across the globe. The band consists of thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Ever since they debuted back in 2015, the boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment has been ruling over our hearts.

Not only with their original albums, songs, or content, they have created quite a few OSTs for K-dramas, which can immediately swoon your hearts while listening to them. As they perform at the UNESCO Youth Forum, let’s take a look at their top 5 OSTs made for the K-dramas.

No movie or drama can create an impact without a beautiful soundtrack, and the boy band SEVENTEEN gave a few heartwarming pieces, sometimes as a team, while sometimes solo. Scroll ahead to find out!

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

One of the most popular K-dramas of 2022, Twenty-Five Twenty-One starring Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, SEVENTEEN’s member DK worked solo on the song, ‘Go’ and gave a beautiful soundtrack. It definitely comes under one of our favorites.

Chocolate

A small team among the thirteen members of SEVENTEEN, including Joshua, Wonwoo, DK, Dino, and Seungkwan, created a beautiful piece named ‘Sweetest Thing’ for the K-drama Chocolate. This song became one of the most heartwarming soundtracks.

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Seungkwan showed his vocal strengths in the song ‘Pit A Pat’, which he created for the popular mystery thriller K-drama – Eat, Love, Kill starring Mun Ka Young and Yeo Jin-goo.

Hospital Playlist

The medical K-drama Hospital Playlist has a special place in everyone’s hearts. The series has a lot of soundtracks, among which the ‘It Is Still Beautiful’ song was made by SEVENTEEN members, including DK, Woozi, and Seungkwan.

A-Teen

SEVENTEEN members Joshua, Hoshi, Woozi, Vernon, and Dino formed a team to create a title track for the K-drama A-Teen with the same name. While the song added a gentle touch to the story, we fell in love with the melody.

While SEVENTEEN as a band is garnering appreciation after their performance at the UNESCO Youth Forum, here are the top 5 OSTs that they made for these K-dramas over the years and won millions of hearts. Have you heard of any of them?

Tell us if you love listening to K-pop music or K-drama OSTs.

