Song Hye-kyo is among the highest-paid actresses in the Korean entertainment industry. Throughout her career span of 27 years, the actress has worked with many stars and minted a lot of money with her gigs. Her acting skills are undoubtedly impeccable, and she has brought many characters to life with sheer elegance for decades. While the actress has been away from making films, she is allegedly set to make her comeback alongside Jeon Yeo-been in the upcoming film, The Nuns.

Hye-kyo began her acting journey at an early age with the 1996 television drama First Love. The actress went on to establish herself as a leading lady. Her breakthrough came with Autumn In My Heart.

Song Hye-kyo was last seen in the Netflix drama series The Glory. She nailed the role and received a lot of praise across the world. Now, as per Soompi, a STARNEWS report claimed that the Descendants of the Sun actress will be starring in the upcoming film Dark Nuns, aka The Nuns. Another report mentioned that Jeon Yeo-been is also in the projects.

In response to the report, Song Hye-kyo’s agency, UAA revealed that the actress is currently reviewing the offer. If she accepts it, it will mark her first Korean film in almost a decade, as she was last seen in the 2014 movie, My Brilliant Life. Yeo-been’s agency also mentioned that the A Time Called You actress is also considering accepting the offer.

The Nuns, aka Dark Nuns, will mark the female version of the 2015 blockbuster hit The Priests. The horror mystery attracted 5.44 million viewers to the theatres and was a box-office success. The upcoming film will reportedly follow the story of two nuns who perform exorcism.

As the word is already out, fans are excited to see what the two actresses will bring to the big screen. Reacting to the piece of news, an X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, “Descendants of the sun and Vincenzo crossover???” while another penned, “a crossover we never expected.”

A third one wrote, “THIS IS GENUINELY CRAZY MY HANDS ARE SHAKING.”

Some also demanded the casting of Song Joong-ki in the movie. For the unversed, Joong-ki is Song Hye-kyo’s ex-husband and Descendants of the Sun co-star. He also shared the screen space with Jeon Yeo-been in Vincenzo. One wrote, “SJk make villain or male lead.”

