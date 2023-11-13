Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol, who featured together in the Korean drama Reply 1988 (2016), have announced their breakup after dating for seven years. Their agencies have confirmed their split after reports surfaced that the former lovebirds have decided to part ways but will remain friends. The announcement has come as a big blow to Ryu and Hyeri’s fans, who have been rooting for the couple ever since they announced their relationship in 2017.

Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, and Lee Hyeri’s agency, Creative Group ING, announced the heartbreaking news: “It is true that they broke up.”

Starring as Sung Deok-sun (Hyeri) and Kim Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol), the former couple was part of a love triangle in the drama, along with Park Bogum‘s Choi Taek, as the neighborhood friends explored the complexities of love, life, and losses while forming a formidable relationship. While Deok-sun and Taek end up together in reel life, fans back then were over the moon to learn Jung-hwan got Deok-sun in real life.

Earlier today, News1 reported that Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol have decided to conclude their romantic relationship and embark on separate paths, as per Soompi. The couple has also decided to remain friends after a detailed discussion, the report stated, adding that their mutual friends and colleagues were, too, heartbroken after learning of the recent development.

The verified X page Pop Base also shared the update, and fans were quick to jump right to the comment section to express their disbelief.

One user wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear. I wish Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol strength and happiness moving forward. Endings are tough, but here’s to new beginnings for them both!”

Another mentioned, “It’s always tough to hear about a journey coming to an end, but here’s to new beginnings for both Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol. I wish them happiness and success on their individual paths ahead!”

“It’s always sad to hear about the end of long-term relationships. Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol shared seven years together, and parting ways is undoubtedly a significant change. We hope that both individuals find peace and happiness in their respective journeys. Wishing them the best as they navigate this transition,” added another X user.

One K-fanatic wrote, “The only reason reply 1988 didn’t kill me was because I knew they were dating. Now what?”

Meanwhile, one Twitter user also went on to mention that Hyeri broke up with Jun Yeol because of Jang Ki-yong. Hyeri and Jang Ki-yong featured together in the K-drama My Roommate is Gummiho, and their passionate romantic scenes managed to grab more than a few eyeballs.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have reportedly broken up after 7 years of dating. pic.twitter.com/bmAKggb66p — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2023

