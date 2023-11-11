Amid the social media debate that Jungkook has become bigger than BTS with his solo career, the K-pop icon recently bagged a record-breaking feat as his single, Seven, overtook Miley Cyrus‘ Flowers to reach the fastest one billion streams on Spotify. But did you know JK could also dethrone Taylor Swift’s supremacy on Billboard with the success of his debut mini-album, Golden? Scroll below to learn more details!

Jungkook of BTS has been on a record-breaking spree ever since he made his debut as a soloist. Recently, appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show, the ‘Standing Next To You’ crooner, who has been thrashing records ‘Left & Right’ revealed that though he did expect a warm welcome to his inaugural single, he didn’t know it would grow up to become a chart-buster, bagging the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100. Now, with the release of Golden last week, Jungkook stands another chance to take over the streaming chart, and with ARMYs by his side, nothing is impossible for BTS‘ maknae.

Those who have been following pop music updates know the cultural impact of Taylor Swift, with her complete dominance over every music chart that there has been. The singer, who recently dropped her new album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), recently broke the record for most Song of the Year Grammy nominations this year with seven nominations. The power that this woman holds is unmatchable!

But what if we told you the biggest K-pop icon, Jungkook, and Miss Americana Taylor Swift may have an unintended clash on the Billboard charts? Yes, that’s right! Since Golden and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped around the same time, two of the biggest names in pop currently find each other contesting in sales, and now this is one true fan battle that we definitely didn’t know we had on our 2023 Bingo card as we are as much of an ARMY as we are a Swiftie.

Last week and this week, Taylor took over the Billboard 200 chart with her new album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with 240,279 units sold. While many would presume Miss Swift will easily lead the chart for the third week as well, Jungkook’s Golden, with 202,344 units sold, is making a formable play to claim the top spot as he slowly lurches to break some more records, projecting more robust competition with Swift’s colossal album than initially anticipated.

As of now, Jungkook and Taylor Swift are neck-to-neck, with JK trailing merely 1 spot by a mere 37,935 equivalent units to become the crown prince. While this might seem substantial, the tables can turn anytime considering both albums have already sold 200,000 units. The final numbers will be unveiled on November 18.

Final Billboard 200 Predictions (chart dated November 18th, 2023; via @HITSDD) pic.twitter.com/OIZIrx52hs — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) November 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour‘ has reached Argentina, while Jungkook is currently on a promotion spree for Golden.

