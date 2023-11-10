This is Cha Eun Woo’s year, and he is winning professionally and probably in his personal life, too. After featuring in the Korean drama ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ along with Park Gyu-young, Eun Woo is already making headlines for his next drama ‘Wonderful World’ featuring him and Kim Nam Joo. However, their huge age gap has been creating quite a fuss among the fans and K-netizens.

But did you know this isn’t the first time that the Korean actor got himself into a controversy over significant age disparity with his actress? Can you recall which drama we are talking about? Well, scroll ahead to find out what we are referring to.

Cha Eun Woo, who is currently 26 years old, got paired with Kim Nam Joo, a 52-year-old actress, for the upcoming drama ‘Wonderful World’ (working title). However, this unexpected pairing got the netizens confused and showed curiosity to see how they would portray their chemistry as a couple. A few have even slammed their pair-up for having such a huge age gap.

But this isn’t the first time that Cha Eun Woo has faced a significant age disparity. Back in 2018, in the popular K-drama ‘My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,’ the lead couple featuring Im Soo Hyang as Kang Mirae and Eun Woo as Do Kyun Seok had a huge age gap of 13 years. Talking about the same, once, in an interview, Im Soo Hyang said that to ease the tension between them, the actress had approached him first. She shared to Soompi, “Eun Woo and I have a big age gap, so I approached him first because it might be too difficult or uncomfortable [for him].”

Now, coming back to ‘Wonderful World,’ the story revolves around a mother, Eun Soo-hyun (Kim Nam Joo), who loses her son in an unfair way and tries to take matters into her own hands by plotting to punish the perpetrator. During the process, she meets Kwon Sun-yul, a mysterious character played by the True Beauty actor, who gets involved in the case as they try to be there for each other.

For the unversed, Disney+ has already bought the digital rights of the K-drama for 82 billion won, as reported by KBIzoom. Well, already, the drama has quite a buzz, and the distribution news has just heightened it. Are you excited to see the chemistry portrayed by this new pair-up in K-town?

On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo has been in the news for his rumored relationship with his True Beauty co-star, Mun Ka Young. While neither of them has accepted or denied the reports, their recent collaboration for an advertisement has fueled the speculations.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean news and updates.

Must Read: Loved Gong Yoo Starrer Goblin? Then Here Are The Four K-Dramas, From See You In My 19th Life To Legend Of The Blue Sea, Based On Reincarnation Fantasy For You To Binge-On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News