Former Hello Venus member Yoonjo is set to tie the knot with actor Kim Dong-ho on November 19th. The couple had announced their wedding on September 12 via a social media post. They took to Instagram to share the big news with fans through handwritten letters and also posted some dreamy pre-wedding photos. Scroll ahead for more updates.

Dong-ho, 38, and Yoonjo, 30, are ready to take the big plunge after courting for a few years. The couple kept their relationship low-key until announcing their engagement in September. Yoonjo, who was the lead vocalist of the popular girl group Hello Venus from 2012 to 2014, in her handwritten letter, shared that Kim Dong Ho supported her through all her lows and has been a great pillar of strength for her.

Dong-Ho, who is known for his roles in critically acclaimed dramas, The Secret Garden and Wild Romance, told his fans he’s beginning the second act of his life through a warm fenced place called home.

Kim Dong-ho and Yoonjo aim to keep their wedding a private affair, as per a Kbizoom report. The wedding will be attended by family and close friends of the couple, with their industry friends holding the emceeing and congratulatory performances. Fans are also curious to know if Kim Dong-ho’s The Matchmakers co-star Rowoon will mark his attendance the event, too.

Kim Dong-ho made his debut in the musical The Secret Garden in 2005 and has been a part of notable dramas, including Twinkle Twinkle, My Husband Got a Family, Bubbly Lovely, Graceful Friends, Undercover and Penthouse 3. Currently, he features in The Matchmakers, which is headlined by Rowoon.

Yoonjo made her debut with the mini-album Venus as part of Hello Venus in 2012. She joined the K-pop group, UNI.T in 2018 for a reality show which later got dissolved. Before making her big debut with Venus, Yoonjo was a part of Pre-School Girls and also featured in After School’s music video, Dream. She has also been pursuing her modeling career diligently.

We wish Yoonjo and Kim Dong-ho a bright future ahead!

