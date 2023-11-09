If you thought the spooky season was over, the South Korean Netflix apocalyptic horror show Sweet Home Season 2 is releasing on December 2, 2023. Starring Song Kang, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young, and others, Sweet Home was renewed for Season 2 after the unprecedented success of its first installment. During the production of Sweet Home Season 2, the makers also announced Season 3, hinting that the horror is not ending anytime soon.

Netflix has been at the forefront of the globalization of Korean dramas. The two genres the streaming giant has aced while catering to K-fanatics are rom-coms and thrillers. Sweet Home (2020), which recorded over 2.1 billion net views, is one of the most successful K-dramas on Netflix and can be credited for paving the way for Korean survival thrillers such as Squid Game (2021), All of Us Are Dead (2021), and Hellbound (2021), among others.

Ahead of the release of Sweet Home Season 2, fans have been projecting all sorts of theories as they make wild guesses on what lies ahead for Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) and other residents of the Green Home.

As we wait for the release of the Sweet Home Season 2, we have listed five reasons why fans must look forward to the latest installment of Netflix’s apocalyptic horror show.

1. The Big Cliffhanger

The first season of Sweet Home ended on an intriguing note as we saw Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) wake up in a military van being driven by a scarless Sang-wook (Lee Jin-wook). Season 2 will reveal whether he has undone his own metamorphosis or if Myeong has possessed his body.

2. Is Eun-Hyuk alive?

Fans will also get to know if Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-Hyun) is alive or not, as after the collapse of Green Homes, he was seen bleeding the same way an infected wound would. Additionally, we will also witness the faith of the remaining survivors, Eun-yoo and Hyun-soo.

3. BIBI To Make Drama Debut

R&B singer BIBI will be seen making her drama debut in the upcoming season of Sweet Home. Her debut was confirmed by Netflix on September 5 with a statement: “BIBI will be appearing in ‘Sweet Home 2.’ Her role and screen time have not yet been revealed.”

4. Improved Technical Details

Director Lee Eung-bok recently revealed that Season 2 will follow a new setting and improve technical details, as per Devdiscourse. The filmmaker said the aim of the new season will be to present viewers with an even more exciting experience while staying true to the source materials.

5. New Characters

While most cast members will be seen reprising their roles in Sweet Home Season 2, the drama will also introduce new characters such as Tak In-hwan (Yoo Oh-sung), the leader of the special force, and Doctor Lim (Oh Jung-se), the leader of a special force.

How excited are you for Sweet Home Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

