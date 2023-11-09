Squid Game’s Park Hae-Soo & Home Town Cha-Cha-Cha Star Shin Min-Ah Join Hands For Netflix Drama ‘Karma’

The streaming giant Netflix has become unstoppable when it comes to bringing more and more K-dramas to viewers. The OTT platform is already home to a plethora of K-content, and its latest slate includes many more titles with the most prominent Korean stars. After Bae Suzy’s Doona! the streaming giant has announced a new show, Karma, with an ensemble cast. While we are diving deep into the show’s plot and cast, let us tell you it will also star Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo and Home Town Cha-Cha-Cha star Shin Min-ah.

Netflix has released some insanely popular Korean dramas in the past few years. While Squid Game broke many records, the OTT platform released many more Korean shows and even revealed a new slate. However, not all K-drama fanatics are a fan of these shows, and many have also accused the company of ruining their true essence.

Coming back to Karma, the new show will see a number of K-drama stars, and we are nothing but excited. As per Allkpop, it will see Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-ah, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon. The show is based on a webtoon of the same name and follows the story of people who are entangled in a tragic relationship and have no way out of it.

Karma Cast & Their Characters

Park Hae-soo, who we have seen creating magic on screen with his performances in Squid Game and Money Heist: Korea, will play the role of a man whose life changes after he witnesses a mysterious accident. On the other hand, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Shin Min-ah will portray a doctor who is suffering from severe trauma.

Lee Hee-joon’s cryptocurrency investor character will find himself in debt, while Kim Sung-kyu will play the role of a man who enters a lousy relationship after losing his job. Lee Kwang-soo and Gong Seung-yeon will play a couple in which the latter is a successful doctor. While much about the show’s plot has not been revealed yet, with the given equations between characters, we must say that it will be filled with drama.

