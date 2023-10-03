One of the most streamed and watched K-drama series globally in recent times has to be Squid Game. When it was released, it created quite a stir with its unique, horror, and thrilling experience of survival that showed through a few deadly children’s games. It was enough for us to feel the terror and be hooked on the series starring Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Lee Yoo-mi, Gong Yoo, and others till the end.

While the series was itself quite dramatic, it had stirred up a lot of controversy, irking the South Korean audience over a few things. Now that reports have been doing rounds about Squid Game returning for season 2, let’s dive into the controversies that had garnered the audience’s attention even more. Scroll ahead to read!

The multi-award-winning Netflix original Squid Game is about a group of competitors who struggle to meet ends every day due to their financial problems and come together to compete against each other and earn a huge sum of money that could solve their problem. But the only catch is while playing each game, a number can get eliminated (read DEAD) if they do not follow the rules. However, despite its massive success globally and domestically, the series had invited controversy over its two mishaps. One was for showing a real eight-digit phone number on the business card associated with a person that caused him enough trouble with several thousand calls.

Later, Netflix had advised him to change his phone number, but the person didn’t budge as it was a number that linked with his everything. As per the Korean Times, the owner said, “Since the release of ‘Squid Game,’ I have been bombarded with calls and text messages and it’s impossible to live a normal life. Many people who have watched the series call me day and night to say they want to join the game, and my phone battery runs out in less than half a day.” While, another person whose only one digit was different than what it was shown in Squid Game revealed, “The stress from incessant prank calls is driving me crazy.”

Netflix then announced to edit out the scenes that caused so much controversy.

Another scene from Squid Game, where Kim Joor-yeong as Han Mi-nyeo and Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su were seen busy having s*x on the toilet seat, didn’t sit right with the orthodox South Korean audience. On the other note, the K-drama was also heavily slammed for showing “unnecessary gore and violence.”

Well, what are your expectations from Squid Game season 2? Are you excited to see Gong Yoo once again in the suits slapping around? Haha! Let us know.

