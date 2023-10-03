South Korean girl band Red Velvet enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, including North Korea, quite surprisingly. In many dramas (read Crash Landing On You), we have witnessed how the two Koreas, despite their differences over border clash, have a similar liking for art and entertainment. But North Korea’s regime does not appreciate its people watching K-dramas and K-pop, and there have been reported instances of stern actions against those who weathered against the rules. Therefore, it was an eventful account when Red Velvet flew to North Korea to hold a concert for their northern fans.

Red Velvet was a part of the South Korean entertainers’ group that touched down in North Korea for a special concert in Pyongyang City in 2018. Others who also flew to North Korea included Jo Yong Pil and Lee Sun Hee, Choi Jin Hee, Yoon Do Hyun, Baek Ji Young, Jung In, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, Ali, Kang San Ae, Kim Kwang Min, and Yoon Sang.

Irene, Yeri, Seulgi, and Wendy of Red Velvet performed ‘Red Flavor’ and ‘Bad Boy’ during the special concert, which took place from April 1, 2018, to April 3, 2018, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre. The five-member girl group was sans Joy, who could not mark her presence due to schedule conflicts. For those who don’t know, Joy is also an actor who has predominantly worked in Korean dramas, including The Liar & His Lover, Tempted, and All In One.

Red Velvet members shared their experience of performing in North Korea and revealed how they received an unprecedented welcome. “They clapped a lot louder for us than I thought they would, and sang along as well. I felt a lot less nervous because of that,” Yeri was quoted by Soompi as saying.

Meanwhile, Wendi explained, “We had the mindset that even if there was no reaction, we would do our best since we were doing this to showcase our songs, but the audience displayed a lot of positive responses.” Irene added, “When we were out of breath, the audience smiled and clapped for us.”

Interestingly, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un also attended the special concert held by South Korean entertainers and also greeted them post their performance.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently announced their comeback – the group is scheduled to release a full-length studio album in November, quashing disbandment rumors.

Are you also excited about Red Velvet’s comeback? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more K-pop trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS Jungkook’s Latest Single ‘3D’ Feat. Jack Harlow Lands In Broil For Allegedly Objectifying Asian Women With Lyrics Like “All my ABGs (Asian Baby Girls) Get Cute For Me” & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News