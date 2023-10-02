Controversies follow Jungkook of BTS Left & Right, thanks to his superstardom that seems to have grown by 10 folds post his solo debut. After dropping a major thirst trap with ‘Seven’ feat. Latto, the BTS maknae is here with his new single ‘3D’ with Jack Harlow that’s been making all the buzz lately. However, it seems to have landed on the wrong side of many netizens who are now calling it extremely derogatory towards Asian women, particularly the rap part. Scroll through to know why!

Jungkook is currently in his sultry solo era and we love this new bolder side of the BTS singer. He has so far dropped two solo songs, and is expected to release the third of the lot shortly. With this, he has also become the most successful soloist, surpassing BLACKPINK’s Lisa – who previously held all the solo records for her album Money.

Just when the internet seemingly got over Jungkook’s smoking fiasco, he seems to have landed himself in a new set of controversies post the release of his latest single, ‘3D’. Several internet users have pointed out how the song shows Asian women in a negative light, objectifying them through allegedly obscene lyrics. The controversy centers on Jack Harlow’s rap verse about the lines, “All my ABGs (Asian Baby Girls) get cute for me/ I had one girl, too boring/ Two girls, that was cool for me/ Three girls, damn, dude’s horny/ Four girls, okay, now you whorin’.”

The song instantly reminds us of BTS’ War of Hormones which also allegedly portrayed women in a negative limelight with a seemingly objectifying connotation. The current controversy concerning the song has also been amplified, considering Jungkook is also an Asian idol, and his fans are mostly women in their teens/early twenties.

What are your thoughts on Jungkook’s recent controversy? Let us know in the comment section.

