BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been in the headlines for quite some time now, owing to the controversy over contract renewal with YG Entertainment and her debut performance at Crazy Horse Cabaret. The BLACKPINK member successfully wrapped her three shows in the legendary boudoir-themed cabaret venue in Paris, Crazy Horse Cabaret, on Saturday.

Lisa’s group members Jennie, Jisoo and Rose also attended the rapper-singer’s performance to extend their support for her debut performance. However, Lisa’s performance drew a lot of criticism.

On Saturday, Chinese actress Xu Jiao shared a screenshot of Lisa’s performance from an audience member on Weibo and accused her of “s*xualizing women” in her cabaret performance. Xu Jiao said, “I only see professional women being s*xualized”. The clip shared by the audience was captioned as “crisis? what crisis!?” where she portrayed an office worker and stripped.

The comment by Xu Jiao, who is the first celebrity in the entertainment industry to share her thoughts about Lisa’s cabaret performance in public, set off a heated debate among netizens. While a certain section of the netizens supported the actress, many people slammed her for her comment.

Some of the Chinese netizens also shared Xu Jiao’s old bikini photos and said, “Well, you don’t dress any differently than Lisa.” Another user wrote, “Why can you dress like this while others can’t?” For the unversed, Xu Jiao’s swimsuit photos have sparked a controversy in the past.

However, earlier many Chinese netizens had criticized Lisa’s decision of performing at Crazy Horse Cabaret as they were extremely disappointed. They felt it was promoting objectification of women. One user had written, “Have you become an idol for striptease? Have you trained for many years to become the cheapest woman?” while another commented, “I felt really disappointed about the development of feminism, you are not good enough to be an idol.”

Some fans had also pointed out how many teenage girls follow Lisa as an idol and her performing with some n*de dancers at the Crazy Horse Show will have a negative impact on them. On the contrary, some Chinese fans also said, “Can’t you guys stop making a fuss? Foreign netizens are praising it, while Chinese people are criticizing it. This is absurd,” while another one wrote, “I don’t understand why you care so much. Crazy Horse is a legitimate venue.”

