Squid Game turned the dynamics of Netflix as it became the most-watched show on the platform. The show became the most-watched one on the OTT platform with 1.65 billion viewing hours across the globe in just 28 days of its release in 2021. While many of its cast members became overnight stars and achieved several accolades, one of its female stars went on to become the second most popular actress in South Korea and it was not HoYeon Jung but Lee Yoo-Mi.

The thriller show with the right amount of drama won millions of hearts for its unique plot. It revolves around over 400 people who participate in a brutal game to win hefty prize money and clear their debts. They play six games in a course of six days and only one player who manages to survive by the end wins the game.

Squid Game’s cast included many popular and non-popular faces: Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Anupam Tripathi, and O Yeong-su among others. It also had a cameo by Gong Yoo. However, Lee Yoo-Mi played the role of Ji-yeong, who chooses to lose from Sae-byeok so that the latter could fulfill her dream of turning her family’s life. Ji-yeong and Sae-byeok share an emotional heart-to-heart conversation throughout the game and win the viewers’ hearts with their impeccable performance.

Soon after the show was a hit, Lee Yoo-Mi’s life turned upside down. As per KBiZoom, the actress began her journey in the industry in 2009 and since then was playing only supporting roles. It was even difficult for her to make ends meet as he also worked as a food delivery driver for an eatery. While Ji-yeong was also another supporting role for her in the award-winning show, she was immediately shot to fame as viewers found how she created magic with it.

She even scripted history as she became the first Korean actress to win the Outstanding Guest Actress at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards while Squid Game also bagged three other awards. Lee Yoo-Mi also became the second most popular actress in South Korea and bagged many roles, including one in the Netflix show All Of Us Are Dead. She also posed for many brands and fashion magazines as her star value increased to manifolds.

After the success of the first season, all eyes are now on Squid Game 2 as many actors are set to reprise their respective roles and we cannot wait to see how it unfolds.

