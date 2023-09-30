Park Min Young is one of the leading South Korean actresses who became worldwide famous after featuring in ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ along with Park Seo Joon. On the other hand, Korea’s heartthrob, Lee Min Ho, enjoys a massive fanbase of his own. While the actor has often been linked to many divas of the South Korean entertainment industry, his romantic relationship with Min Young had a separate fanbase.

For the unversed, Min Young and Min Ho worked together in a K-drama City Hunter, leading fans to speculate and ship their relationship. While it did turn out to be true, however, the actress once made a small goof-up that had stirred up the internet, claiming her relationship with The King: Eternal Monarch actor.

Years ago, when Park Min Young attended an interview with KBS 2 Entertainment News in between her shoot for a commercial, the actress mistakenly hinted at her relationship with Lee Min Ho before they had announced their dating reports. When the interviewer asked if she ever finds time to date, Park Min Young mentioned, “In the drama”. When she was further asked to share one scene from City Hunter that was memorable for her, she had said, “I cannot forget the scene in which Lee and I were supposed to kiss on a couch. When I saw that scene as a viewer, it made me sad that we did not kiss although it was a great chance to kiss.”

Soon after, Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young’s agencies confirmed their dating reports. The Legend Of The Blue Sea actor’s agency, Starhaus Entertainment, stated, “When the two were together, their interest for one another could be felt. They are getting to know each other.”

On the other hand, Park’s agency, King Kong Entertainment, was quoted saying, “When the two appeared in the drama together, they were quite in tune with one another. It seems that they’ve developed feelings for each other during the filming and after filming concluded.”

However, the actors split ways from their paradise as they got busy with their schedules and couldn’t find time to give each other. There were even reports that being under the constant spotlight of media and fans affected their relationship, which is why they had to call it quits.

Did you know about Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young’s relationship? Let us know.

