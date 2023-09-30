One of the leading South Korean girl bands after BLACKPINK and FIFTY-FIFTY is Red Velvet. The band consists of five members, Irene, Seulgi, Yeri, Wendy and Joy and is managed by SM Entertainment. While every member enjoys a massive fanbase, Irene once got caught up in a controversy, leading her fans to irk against her, demanding her exit from the band. South Korean idols or actors getting cancelled from their teams or projects is not new, but it happens very rarely.

Bae Joo-hyun also known as Irene, debuted via Red Velvet in 2014, and since then, she has been one of the leads of the girl band. Often, the songstress hits the headlines for making and breaking records with her performances or albums, but this one time, she had stirred up the internet with accusations against her. Scroll ahead to read what had happened.

Apparently, in October 2020, Irene had mistreated a fashion stylist during her photoshoot and had “trampled and verbally abused” that person. When the fashion stylist claimed these against her, it had created a massive fuss. This controversy had fueled the ‘gapjil’ (where a more authoritative person displays their power and attitude toward others) culture in Korean society. The fashion editor, in a now-deleted post, wrote her claims and added “psycho” and “monster” in her caption, hinting at Irene’s albums.

While the issue and accusations were quite vague, some of Irene’s fans came out in support of her, and a few slammed the songstress, demanding her to leave the group Red Velvet. However, later, Irene issued an apology for mistreating the fashion stylist. She wrote on Instagram,

“This is Irene.

I sincerely apologise for hurting the stylist with my foolish attitude and careless words. I know there have been a lot of people involved in helping me get to where I am today. I deeply regret hurting those with my immature actions. Thinking back, I feel ashamed at my careless words and I am realising the importance of staff members once again. I will be careful with my words and actions to make sure nothing like this will ever happen again. Thank you to my fans who are supporting me, and once again, I sincerely apologise for causing worry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRENE (@renebaebae)

Later, SM Entertainment had also released a statement that read, “Irene met in person with the stylist to sincerely apologize for her behavior. We deeply regret and are sorry for showing everyone immature and careless behavior. We also take full responsibility regarding this matter and will not forget the hard work and efforts of all of our staff who collaborate with our artists. We will try to make sure that such a situation does not recur.” And even the fashion stylist confirmed it.

After almost laying low for a year, Irene joined her band Red Velvet and made a bang-on comeback in August 2021.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Gong Yoo Recalls Dealing With Anxiety & Not Enjoying The Spotlight Following The Massive Success Of Guardian: The Lonely & Great God: “I Wasn’t Happy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News