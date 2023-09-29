South Korean star Song Joong-Ki is now a happily married man! The actor tied the knot with British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023 and welcomed his baby boy in June. In June, the news of the baby had come as a surprise for all his fans as he has been maintaining a low-key life ever since his divorce with South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo. The ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ actor is extremely caring and protective about his family.

Well, indeed, it’s lovely news that Song Joong-Ki is finally leading a happy married life perhaps the way he wanted. However, looking back, here are the actresses who have been linked to the actor before he announced his marriage with Katy Louise Saunders.

Park Bo Young

In 2012, Song Joong-Ki and Park Bo Young worked together in a movie titled ‘A Werewolf Boy’ that led to his dating rumours with the actress. During a press conference for the movie, the actor once jokingly said that Park Bo Young was “his” and since then people started talking about their alleged relationship. However, later Park Bo Young had denied the rumours.

Son Dam Bi

In 2013, Song Joong-Ki was caught in yet another dating controversy with singer Son Dam Bi after a series of intimate photos surfaced online. However, later, it was reported that Song Joong Ki and Son Dam Bi were just close friends.

Song Hye Kyo

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye Kyo met each other while filming the K-drama hit ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and fell for each other in the second half of 2015. Later in October 2017, the two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that was so-called ‘the wedding of the century’ because of the sheer scale and spectacle at the wedding. However, they got divorced in mid-2019.

Kim Ok Bin

In 2019, Song Joong-Ki was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Kim Ok Bin and she was said to be the reason behind the divorce of the ‘Song-Song‘ couple. She was Song Joong Ki’s cast mate in ‘Arthdal Chronicles’. According to reports, the actor was apparently spending time with Kim Ok Bin on Valentine’s Day and the photo evidence was sent to Song Hye Kyo.

Kim Ji Won

In August 2019, Song Joong Ki and his ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ co-star Kim Ji Won were caught in dating rumors after a post from QQ was uploaded claiming that Song Joong-Ki had allegedly posted an intimate photo with Kim Ji Won in the middle of the night, hinting at potential relationship. However, it was later revealed that account was only a fan account and the photos on QQ were from a magazine shoot.

Jeon Yeo Bin

In 2021, Song Joong Ki had collaborated with Jeon Yeo Bin in a K-drama project that sparked dating rumors. The rumours started when the two were caught in an alleged photo taken by bystanders that showed them sitting close to each other and wearing couple hats. However, the rumours were debunked stating that it was just a friendly meetup.

Kim Tae Ri

Song Joong-Ki was also linked to Kim Tae Ri after the actor openly supported the actress. However, the duo’s agencies had also denied the rumors of their dating.

Apart from these names, Song Joong-Ki was also linked with a lawyer in June 2020. In addition, in an interview with Daily Sports in November 2012, Song Joong Ki had admitted that he had dated four women outside the entertainment industry, leading fans to speculate that he perhaps dated them before he became popular.

