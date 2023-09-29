BLACKPINK Lisa Removed Her Skirt Ending Up In Black Underwear In Her Crazy Horse Cabaret Debut Leaving Jisoo In Embarrasment As She Kept Covering Her Eyes, Rose Cheered For Her Bandmate Throughout The Show
Did BLACKPINK Lisa Remove Her Skirt Ending Up In Black Underwear? ‘Money’ Singer’s S*xy Crazy Horse Cabaret Debut Outfits Left Jisoo In Embarrasment As She Kept Covering Her Eyes, Rose Cheered For Her Bandmate Throughout The Show (Photo Credit: Instagram)

BLACKPINK’s Lisa successfully wrapped up her first of the three shows in the legendary boudoir-themed venue in Paris, Crazy Horse Cabaret, on Thursday. Lisa’s electrifying debut comes a day after the director of Crazy Horse Cabaret revealed the real reason behind Lisa’s upcoming performances.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ELLE magazine, the director said, “Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse. She came several times, often going backstage to meet the dancers. It occurred to me that inviting her to perform would be a brilliant idea, and she readily agreed.”

After the impressive debut, a photo of Lisa posing in her performance attire with the other dancers at the Crazy Horse cabaret spread rapidly. Lisa was dressed in a sexy outfit that flaunted her curves and toned long legs with pink hair. Though other dancers’ outfits were quite revealing, the Money rapper-singer’s outfit was slightly different that didn’t expose too much of her body.

Have a look:

According to reports, Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, performed in numerous portions with the dance troupe as well as solo and also recreated two songs titled ‘Crisis, What Crisis?’ and ‘But I am a Good Girl’ from the famed cabaret’s collection.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé also attended Lisa’s debut show at the Crazy Horse to cheer for her on the iconic stage. However, according to eyewitnesses, Jisoo couldn’t hide her embarrassment and kept covering her eyes throughout the performance.

Meanwhile, Rose was apparently much more easygoing and was quite excited whenever Lisa appeared on the stage. Attendees claim that Lisa appeared a total of 6 times in different outfits. At the end, Jisoo stood up and called out Lisa’s name.

Soon after the cabaret show ended, fans and attendees were quick to take to social media to share their reaction post Lisa’s cabaret debut, which broke the stereotypes in the K-pop industry.

One user, who managed to attend the show, said, “Lisa started the show peeking her head out of the curtain, smiling and winking and got the crowd sooo excited! then she did a cute little intro with the crazy girls where she basically just glided across the stage,” while another claimed that Lisa removed her skirt saying, “the one where lisa took off her white shirt and black skirt… and ended up in black underwear. that’s it.”

Check out the tweets here:

The other two remaining of Lisa’s shows are scheduled for September 29 and 30, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Son Ye-Jin & Hyun Bin Are Planning Their Second Baby? Crash Landing On You Star Talks About Difficulties In Raising Her Son & Adds “I’m Now More Focused On My Family…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out