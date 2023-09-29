BLACKPINK’s Lisa successfully wrapped up her first of the three shows in the legendary boudoir-themed venue in Paris, Crazy Horse Cabaret, on Thursday. Lisa’s electrifying debut comes a day after the director of Crazy Horse Cabaret revealed the real reason behind Lisa’s upcoming performances.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ELLE magazine, the director said, “Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse. She came several times, often going backstage to meet the dancers. It occurred to me that inviting her to perform would be a brilliant idea, and she readily agreed.”

After the impressive debut, a photo of Lisa posing in her performance attire with the other dancers at the Crazy Horse cabaret spread rapidly. Lisa was dressed in a sexy outfit that flaunted her curves and toned long legs with pink hair. Though other dancers’ outfits were quite revealing, the Money rapper-singer’s outfit was slightly different that didn’t expose too much of her body.

Have a look:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris. pic.twitter.com/jnV6Yu1dWh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2023

Lisa Crazy Horse Repo LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW #LISAXCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/0jhjxaJP2a — COOPER (@super_manoban) September 28, 2023

According to reports, Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, performed in numerous portions with the dance troupe as well as solo and also recreated two songs titled ‘Crisis, What Crisis?’ and ‘But I am a Good Girl’ from the famed cabaret’s collection.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé also attended Lisa’s debut show at the Crazy Horse to cheer for her on the iconic stage. However, according to eyewitnesses, Jisoo couldn’t hide her embarrassment and kept covering her eyes throughout the performance.

Meanwhile, Rose was apparently much more easygoing and was quite excited whenever Lisa appeared on the stage. Attendees claim that Lisa appeared a total of 6 times in different outfits. At the end, Jisoo stood up and called out Lisa’s name.

rosie doing the “lalisa” hand sign/choreo 🥺🥺🥺 LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/CJbeWdlYDu — h ❄ (@lalisalovemme) September 28, 2023

Soon after the cabaret show ended, fans and attendees were quick to take to social media to share their reaction post Lisa’s cabaret debut, which broke the stereotypes in the K-pop industry.

One user, who managed to attend the show, said, “Lisa started the show peeking her head out of the curtain, smiling and winking and got the crowd sooo excited! then she did a cute little intro with the crazy girls where she basically just glided across the stage,” while another claimed that Lisa removed her skirt saying, “the one where lisa took off her white shirt and black skirt… and ended up in black underwear. that’s it.”

Check out the tweets here:

lisa started the show peeking her head out of the curtain, smiling and winking and got the crowd sooo excited! then she did a cute little intro with the crazy girls where she basically just glided across the stage. she lip-syncs to the french songs, appears in blue-green bob — 🌻 (@lisamygem) September 28, 2023

Lisa proving she doesn’t need kpop nor kpop fans LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/G2BJJoYrGN — 👽 (@HaII0fFame) September 28, 2023

the one where lisa took off her white shirt and black skirt… and ended up in black underwear. that’s it. THAT’S THE TWEET. — ℒ☾ (@selalalisas) September 28, 2023

and lisa removed her skirt just like this. in this exact same angle. https://t.co/nu5OkqdQKj — ℒ☾ (@selalalisas) September 28, 2023

op said lisa took off her white shirt and black skir and ended up in black underwear, for example 😭 pic.twitter.com/z9UszFRRb4 — ؘ (@lisashots) September 28, 2023

LISA THREW THIS AT ME OH MY GOD IM DONE DONE #LISAxCRAZYHORSE pic.twitter.com/zHmbz1jC1V — ejp (@angelfordelena) September 28, 2023

The French girl who recently saw Lisa’s performance compliments her show, calling it “incredible.” Lisa is awesome. Lisa changed clothing probably 4 or 5 outfits. She mentions seeing Jisoo, Rosé, and the whole family of Arnault (the head of LVMH) (+) LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW pic.twitter.com/BeUUMByx9e — ᴛᴀᴛᴀ🐣327💋 (@LiLi327TWEET) September 29, 2023

Lisa wearing a red uniform?? and then removing it slowly while performing till her only being in lingerie, her in green Bob, dancing gracefully with other dancers, her in a ceo kinda outfit and removing it as ALL THINGS ON MY TL PLS IM SO JEALOUS ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/KWfUIs1SKX — rey⁷ 🪐 (@yooniique) September 28, 2023

So this is one of the outfit but the difference is that Lisa had bra on 🥵 #LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/7ufQBlj8bM — ⁷𝐸𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑒 ☁️💛🍒 (@lalalaine_BP) September 28, 2023

I had the opportunity and the fortune of seeing Lisa several times in these two years and tonight she had the same if not brighter light in her eyes that she usually has when she is on stage and performing, she was very happy, the biggest smile on her face 😭 — ✩ (@LISASE0K) September 28, 2023

Lisa interacting with fans with a big smile 🥺🫶 happy baby LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW #LISAXCRAZYHORSEPARISpic.twitter.com/5u01ryTeVR — COOPER (@super_manoban) September 29, 2023

i love her w all of my heart i swear, she left through the private door but still came to us instead of getting into the car 😭 LALISA CRAZY GIRL SHOW#LISAxCRAZYHORSEPARIS pic.twitter.com/Gxz65fCqLC — ✩ (@LISASE0K) September 28, 2023

The other two remaining of Lisa’s shows are scheduled for September 29 and 30, 2023.

