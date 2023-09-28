It’s a good time for all the BLINKs as BLACKPINK’s Lisa has set a new Guinness World Record with her hit song ‘ Money’ from her solo debut single album ‘Lalisa’. For the unversed, on Wednesday, Guinness World Records announced that Lisa has been awarded a world record for “the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify”.

The record-creating track was first released on September 10, 2021, and it took the song a little over two years to cross the 1 billion mark on Spotify.

Amid setting the Guinness world record with Money, Lisa is all set to perform at the iconic Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris on September 28, 29 and 30. In an exclusive interview with ELLE magazine, the director of Crazy Horse Cabaret revealed the real reason behind Lisa’s upcoming performances.

The director said, “Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse. She came several times, often going backstage to meet the dancers. It occurred to me that inviting her to perform would be a brilliant idea, and she readily agreed.” However, the director’s revelation has garnered mixed responses as it didn’t go down well with many BLACKPINK fans and followers.

Taking to social media, one user said, “The fact that Lisa went to see such shows in her spare time shows she was completely indifferent to women’s issues. YG has been great at making images for her all this time,” while another wrote, “I think YG probably opposed this. Wasn’t she acting on her own without any staff when her contract was about to end? That’s why she went abroad alone, without a manager or staff.”

A third comment read, “Of course, it’s annoying when the BLACKPINK name is mentioned like this. They are the top girl group in Korea… Doesn’t Lisa even consider the group’s image now that the contract is over? It seems like she won’t be engaging in K-pop anymore.” One netizen questioned, “Why does a successful woman like Lisa choose to do this?”

“She doesn’t seem to have any plans for a re-contract with a Korean entertainment agency anyway. She is already a world star with this level of high-end image, so she can just do free activities without K-pop and BLACKPINK sticking to her name now,” said another user.

However, a certain section of the netizens supported Lisa and expressed that they are eagerly waiting to watch Lisa’s performance at the cabaret.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When ‘Doona’ Star Bae Suzy Was Allegedly S*xually Harrassed By A PD-nim On Her Reality Show ‘Off The Record, Suzy’ Asking Her To Show Lewd Pictures On Her Phone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News