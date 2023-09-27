Korean actress and Miss A singer Bae Suzy is making her comeback with the Netflix drama ‘Doona’. For those who don’t know, the term Doona is used by men in Korea to address an older sister or an elder woman they admire. The teaser and still cuts for Doona, also starring Yang Se-jong, have passionate romance written all over them, and fans have anticipated a new Nevertheless is in the making with roles reversed.

As we wait for Doona’s premiere, we happen to come across Bae Suzy’s off-the-record details, and in a shocking turn of events, we find out that she was once subjected to alleged sexual harassment during a show.

The incident dates back to 2020 when Suzy debuted her reality show, “Off the Record, Suzy”. According to Koreaboo, the producing director (PD) of the show was accused by the netizens of alleged sexual harassment as he asked inappropriate questions to the ‘While You Were Sleeping’ star. Suzy’s ex-boyfriend Lee Min-ho’s fans were quite agitated by this indecent treatment of Suzy at the hands of the PD, and even called for his boycott.

K-netizens believed that the PD-nim crossed the line by invading the personal space of Suzy asking her to show pictures on her phone while insinuating that the singer had lewd photos saved in it. Suzy was taken aback by his questions and even appeared hesitant while abiding by his request.

After the massive backlash, the PD denied all the allegations and also released a statement saying it was edited in a manner that highlighted only one side of the conversation. According to AllkPop, he said, “You felt that way… It wasn’t anything like that, and there were a lot of things talked about during the filming,” he said. “I think it was edited like that because we wanted to work with Suzy’s comments as she was looking through her phone!”

Suzy is known for her power-packed performance in dramas like Vagabond, Start-up, and While You Were Sleeping. She was last seen in Anna, and will next feature in Doona. Are you also excited about her new drama?

