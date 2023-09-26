The South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are among the most adored couples in the industry. Their love story is no less than a movie as they had known each other for years but reportedly fell for each other on the sets of their hit show Crash Landing On You. While many reports have confirmed that the couple began dating while filming the show, one behind-the-scenes clip captured Ye-jin’s long face when she saw her now husband sharing a cute moment with their co-star Seo Ji Hye.

The two stars knew each other for years before they finally did the film, The Negotiation, together in 2018. Ye-jin once confirmed how they met off-set and got to know each other better. They again joined hands for the romantic K-drama and finally fell in love.

Apart from Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, Crash Landing On You also saw Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun as second leads. In the show, Hyun Bin’s Ri Jeong-hyeok and Ji Hye’s Seo Dan are engaged but do not have any chemistry. When Dan goes to see Jeong-hyeok in Switzerland, they take a walk together on a bridge and ask Ye-jin’s Se-ri, who was trying to end her life, to click their picture.

As the makers of the show once shared the behind-the-scenes clips, the camera captured Son Ye-jin’s jealous face. While the shoot was under process, Hyun Bin and Seo Ji Hye were standing together while the Thirty-Nine actress was figuring out where she should stand.

As her now-husband and Ji Hye smiled, looking at each other, Ye-jin’s long face was evident, and it was no different than how Se-ri in Crash Landing On You had felt. Watch their clip here:

For the unversed, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot last year in March in a beautiful ceremony. The couple also welcomed their baby, a boy, in November.

