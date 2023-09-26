Tuesday morning began on a heartbreaking note for the fans (known as ARMY) of South Korean boy band BTS after their agency HYBE announced the military enlistment plans of the rest of the members, including RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. For the unversed, BTS members Jin and J-Hope enlisted for their mandatory duties in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively, while Suga was a recent member who enlisted last week.

As South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea, all able-bodied men between the age of 18-30, including celebrities and athletes, are required to serve 18-21 months in the South Korean army. Only men with serious medical conditions are barred from serving their time in the military.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With BTS being the national treasure – who have significantly impacted the South Korean economy, rumors were rife that the Blue House might allow relaxation for the septet from military enlistment, making an exception. However, despite the economic boost that the boyband brings with their presence, it was announced last year that the Bangtan boys will indeed go to the army; however, the age limit was then extended from 28 years to 30 years.

On Tuesday, HYBE released a statement saying RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will share their military enlistment plans by the end of this year. “We will announce the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members in sequential order within this year,” HYBE said in a statement.

Sharing BTS contract renewal update, HYBE also mentioned, “All of BTS have completed their second contract renewals. The members who are currently serving in the military (Suga, J-Hope, Jin) will complete their military service in 2025, and their new contracts will begin then.”

ARMYs had anticipated the move as for BTS to make a comeback till 2025, it would require them to enlist as early as 2024. However, they were still not expecting the announcement right after Suga’s enlistment.

“Wdym the remaining BTS members will “announce their enlistment plans within this year”. I CAN’T DO THIS ANYMORE I’M NOT STRONG ENOUGH FOR THIS….” one fan wrote.

Wdym the remaining BTS members will “announce their enlistment plans within this year”. I CAN’T DO THIS ANYMORE I’M NOT STRONG ENOUGH FOR THIS…. pic.twitter.com/2lnrKAgKwE — aru⁷★ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@baesggukie) September 26, 2023

“I seriously cannot wait for their plans. And I cannot wait for the first OT7 reunion…” another user mentioned.

2025 isnt something enforced by BH… enlisting together, coming back together… all was planned by BTS themselves. BTS, is THEIR decision.

I assure you they have many possible plans even starting with HYYH celebration as 🐨 mentioned… Some knuckle heads gotta accept this… pic.twitter.com/5oZOJzugvu — ⟭ BlueeDenise⁷ ⟬ 아포방포 💜 (@BlueeDenise) September 25, 2023

Some ARMYs also took to Instagram and shared how they were saddened by the news but were also happy about their comeback.

“M ready m ready m hella ready okay go and come back soon and healthy,” a hopeful fan wrote.

“Me in my ‘just sending another husband to military’ era,” added another ARMY.

Dear ARMYs, we know it’s happening sooner than expected, but FIGHTING!

For more updates on BTS’ mandatory military enlistment, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Park Seo Joon Was Once Titled ‘Greedy’ By Netizens For Allegedly Ditching His Girlfriend For 15 Advertisement Contracts & It Was Not YouTuber Xooos

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News