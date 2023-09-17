BTS is one of the leading boy bands not only in South Korea but in the world. The band includes Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, Suga and RM. Each member enjoys a separate fan base, and among them, Suga is known for being honest and speaking his mind.

Recently, the K-pop idol, in an interview, exposed the dark side of the K-pop industry and demanded a change in the’ business system’. According to him, every artist has to go through quite a lot of hardships in their career. Scroll ahead to know more.

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, the interviewer asked BTS’ Suga about his thoughts regarding the promotional activities, “It’s not an exaggeration to say that you have achieved most of the possible achievements in the music industry as an artist. However, what do you think is necessary in promotional activities for the artists that have come after BTS?” The singer revealed his hatred towards it.

BTS’ Suga lashed out at the ill-treatment towards the artists and said, “The way artists promote is so tough. As soon as their promotions start, they appear on a music show a day and they experience lots of fatigue and there are many cases where this stacks up and leads to injury.” Further, exposing the dark truths, he said, “And despite that, it’s not like they get paid for music show appearances. And so, even though they are so active, there are no tangible results and so they will get discouraged. If it is possible, it would be good for them to have just one stage that is high in terms of completeness, but given the current situation, that’s quite hard.”

Demanding a change in the system, Suga said, “And the nature of our job isn’t one that is ordinary, so there are circumstances where the laws protecting it are quite ambiguous. I think the business system needs to be developed more.”

Well, it is quite known that the promotional systems in South Korea are very tiring. Every artist has to go through hair, makeup and rehearsals to get through their performance, and none of them work in a paid system as they think it is a platform to gain popularity. What are your thoughts about Suga’s opinion?

