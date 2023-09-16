South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo is one of the most popular names in the Korean entertainment industry who thrives on her prolific filmography. Hye Kyo is the only actress to have a Deasang to her credit and is known for her exemplary screen presence which is evidently visible in her incredible filmography. Her recent performance in ‘The Glory’ saw her seeking revenge of the year while putting an insane gut-wrenching performance forward that received acclaim from all over the world.

Song Hye-Kyo enjoys a massive fan base across the globe owing to her hit movies and shows, including My Brilliant Life, The Grandmaster, A Reason To Live, The Crossing, Camellia and several others. But are you aware that one of Song Hye-Kyo’s films got banned due to sensitive hot scenes? Scroll down to read more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2008, an American film called Fetish starring Song Hye-Kyo was banned from screening because of its hot scenes. The film portrayed the Descendants of the Sun actress in the character of a Korean girl named Sookhy, who was a member of a pagan cult, possessing the power to curse. Sookhy got married and moved to the US to live with her husband Peter Kim, a Korean-American. However, later she fell in love with her Caucasian neighbor John Waits and ended up killing his wife Julie to live with John.

In the film, Song Hye-Kyo had a number of intimate scenes with Peter Kim and John Waits. She also had a lesbian scene with her neighbour’s wife that actually showed the actress in a different mood, contrary to expectations. However, despite such hot scenes, Fetish failed miserably and went through a lot of difficulties when released in Korea. Eventually, the film was banned in Korea.

Though the film was stopped from screening, it was a different experience for the South Korean actress. But fans thought that Song Hye-Kyo must stick to her innocent girl image rather than to explore such explicit characters which may take a toll on her career.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Once Wore A Local Gender Neutral Fashion Label Which Receives An Invite To Seoul Fashion Week – He’s Definitely Leaving A Legacy Of His Stardom Wherever He Goes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News