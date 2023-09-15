Ahn Hyo-seop is currently making the headlines, all thanks to his K-drama ‘A Time Called You’, which is currently leading the chart boards as it was one of the most anticipated series among the fandom to release. The Netflix web series has created a huge stir online, but not for good reasons. Korean netizens are pointing out all the unrealistic portrayals of Korea in the series, and the K-drama has become a target of online trolls and hate.

While fans were waiting eagerly to watch Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo-been romancing each other on-screen for the first time, it seems the plot has actually disappointed them to a huge extent. But, while the fans couldn’t see their expected on-screen couple together, Ahn Hyo-seop has made a conscious effort to share a few of his photos with his fans to compensate for that to some extent.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Ahn Hyo Seop shared several photos from different locations and moments and captioned the post, “A great time with great people💛”. While some of those images are clearly from sets, one is a mirror selfie and the other one showed the actor enjoying the amazing view outside from his room.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안효섭 (@imhyoseop)

But, there is one photo that attracted the fans the most as Ahn Hyo-seop can be seen posing with giving his fans a glimpse of his well-maintained body, preparing a thirst-trap for all his fans. Ahn Hyo-seop donned a white shirt along with a black jacket and beige trousers. He also carried a sling bag along with him as he leaned on the railing behind. As soon as he posted the photos, all his fans flocked in to share the reactions on the comments section.

One user called him, “Fitness star,” while another said, “Slide 1 is getting hot”. A third comment read, “How lucky that railing would be!” Another fan couldn’t control her emotions and wrote, “I always supported you with my eyes, but when I watched you in your time, I cried out loud and cried, and I gained courage that I never had before, so I am writing this. Hyo-seop, please just know that my slightly older sister is cheering me on from afar, clapping really hard and wishing me good health. I can’t go to the pen meeting because I’m in a rural area, and I don’t have the lively courage of a young person, so I’m leaving this as my first post. Thank you. For giving happiness to my boring life.”

What are your thoughts about Ahn Hyo-seop’s latest post? Let us know.

