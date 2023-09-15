Moving star Jo In Sung has been embroiled in dating and marriage rumors with former SBS anchor Park Sun Young. Fans were even speculating details about the rumoured couple’s marriage, following the rumours among the industry insiders. However, on Friday, Jo In Sung’s agency IOK Company has finally denied all the speculations calling it groundless.

A representative from Jo In Sung’s side told various media outlets, “We have confirmed with the actor himself that the rumors are completely untrue. Jo In Sung has no plans to marry announcer Park Sun Young, nor has he ever dated this person.”

In addition, the actor’s agency has also announced their official position. An official told donga.com and Sports Kyunghyang, “The marriage rumors are not true. The two have no special contact point.” The agency has also dismissed the marriage rumors, calling them “absurd rumors”.

However, Park Sun Young’s agency, SM C&C, reportedly said that they are checking the dating rumors with the South Korean actor.

For the unversed, Park Sun Young, who worked as the main anchor of SBS Eight O’Clock News, shot to fame by hosting popular programs such as SBS Power FM’s Park Sun Young’s Cine Town, Curious Stories Y and Access Showbiz Tonight for a long time. At present, she is working as a freelance anchor.

On the work front, Jo In Sung is at present busy with his popular Disney+ original series, Moving. The web series deals with three teenage high school students and their parents who discover their superpowers.

