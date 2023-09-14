Song Hye Kyo is an ideal type of many including our beloved Korean ‘Heir’ Lee Min Ho. It’s not every day that Korean celebs go on to record to name their ideal type, especially when it’s a fellow actor. But we all know the infamous Gu Jun Pyo has never been the one to shy from expressing his feelings, but it may have backfired on ‘The Glory’ star. How? We tell you below.

The K-netizens have never been kind to Song Hye Kyo, despite the actor proving her mettle and leading some of the most critically acclaimed dramas – she is the only actress to have a Daesang to her credit. The Descendants of the Sun actress has been dragged into controversies religiously even when she had no connection to the subject whatsoever.

By now, we are all aware of how Song Hye Kyo was objectified, and her every move was monitored after her divorce from DOTS co-star Song Joong Ki. But did you know she was also trolled brutally post Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy’s break-up in 2016? To top it all, netizens had the most absurd reasoning to blame Min Ho and Suzy’s separation on SHK, saying the actor had once called Song his ideal type and he might have broken with former Miss A member to pursue her.

Back then, some rumours also suggested that Song Hye Kyo’s alleged involvement in Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy’s divorce may have cost her a role in DOTS. But we all know now that never happened as DOTS went on to become one of the highlights of SHK’s prolific career.

Coming back to Lee Min Ho’s honest confession, the actor, while professing his feelings for Song Hye Kyo, once said, ” “I would like to work with my ideal type, Song Hye-Kyo sunbae (senior). Although she has an elegant and classic style, her charisma is also strong and her acting talent is outstanding. If we act together, I think I could learn a lot from her. But I’d probably tremble (be nervous) a lot,” according to Inquisitr.

But seems like all the stars are aligning for Lee Min Ho as the actor is currently rumoured to be dating Song Hye Kyo. The duo have been spotted together on numerous occasions and have allegedly been dropping many hints on Instagram.

