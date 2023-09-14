Be a newbie or a connoisseur, we all embarked on our K-drama journey with Goblin. Starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun, the Korean drama enjoys a cult classic status among K-lovers, and rightly so. Filled with many swoon-worthy moments that will leave you wishing for a Goblin, the supernatural elements in the drama just transport you to a new land filled with love, happiness, and hope, creating a utopia that you would never want to escape.

Goblin, also starring Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na, is one of the most-watched K-dramas on Netflix. From romance to bromance and supernatural elements to classic folklore narration, the show has everything that makes for a classic Korean drama recipe. However, it wouldn’t have become the phenomenon that it is today if not for the chemistry of our main leads Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun. Despite a significant age gap of 12 years, the duo seamlessly pulled off intimate scenes with utmost ease, leaving us all under the impression that they were born to play their respective roles in this romantic saga.

Goblin was way ahead of its time – the drama had more intimate scenes than most shows that were released in 2016 or before. But if you think you have seen all those spicy scenes between Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo, you might be mistaken. Recently, we came across the original raunchy reunion scene from the drama that did not make the final cut and it’s been giving us sleepless nights ever since. The deleted scene shows burning passion between the couple as they kiss each other incessantly while their tied tongues feel every emotion that could have been felt looking straight out from a Wattpad novel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanskriti | Movie Geek 🇳🇵 (@obsessed__with_movies2)

You can also take a look at the scene used in the show below:

The deleted scene from Goblin will make you go – Nevertheless, who? And, those who have watched Nevertheless would know what we are talking about.

However, it’s noteworthy that Goblin also courted a fair share of controversies, owing to the age gap between the two main leads. Viewers were also left erratic throughout the show during the excessive brand promotion.

Nevertheless, K-lovers will always hold a special place for Goblin in their hearts for it’s a romance tale that served as an escapade of our dreams.

